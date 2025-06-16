Blockticity migrated and minted over 745 000 Certificates of Authenticity on a custom Avalanche Layer 1 to automate compliance for 1.2 billion dollars in goods.

Blockticity just ditched Avalanche’s (AVAX) public C-Chain and spun up its own AvaCloud Layer 1, migrating 45,000 existing Certificates of Authenticity and minting another 700,000 new ones tied to more than 1.2 billion dollars of goods.

The move swaps static PDFs for tamper-evident, metadata-rich documents that customs officers can actually audit. U.S. CBP, the EU’s anti-deforestation rule, and every trade bureaucrat in between now want real-time proof that sugar, coffee, solar panels, or luxury hoodies are exactly what the exporter claims.

Blockticity’s chain bakes ASTM D8558 (standard for using blockchain to verify Certificates of Authentication in supply chains) standards into every certificate so importers arrive border-ready instead of border-anxious.

Running a sovereign Avalanche subnet means predictable gas fees, stablecoin settlement, and EVM tooling without waiting in the public-blockchain traffic jam.

Validators secure the ledger, while AI pipelines enrich certificates with geospatial data, chain-of-custody hash trails, and ESG tags that compliance teams can parse in seconds.

Agriculture exporters use the system to show coffee origin and soil metrics. Fashion brands prove luxury fabrics are not knock-offs. Solar suppliers can map panels from polysilicon plant to rooftop install.

The mainnet debut caps Blockticity’s graduation from Plug and Play’s XDC Enterprise Accelerator and dovetails with its membership in NVIDIA’s Inception program, signaling the company’s double-barreled focus on blockchain rails and trade-data AI.

AvaCloud’s no-code deployment let engineers tweak consensus, fee logic, and validator sets without drowning in CLI scripts. CEO Mike Coner says counterfeit risk and document fraud are compliance landmines that only get nastier as regulators sharpen teeth.

Next on the roadmap: invite external validators, roll out an AI dashboard for customs agents, and bolt on analytics that rank suppliers by risk in near real time.

Early-access partners can already sift verified data through a browser instead of chasing paperwork over email. If the system scales, exporters may finally retire their fax machines. If it flops, at least the certificates will still be prettier than PDFs.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.