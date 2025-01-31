Blackstone On Retail’s Radar After Topping Q4 Profit Estimates, Stocktwits Chatter Spikes

The alternative asset manager reported distributable earnings of $1.69 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $1.47 per share.

Blackstone (BX) shares drew retail attention on Thursday after the alternative asset manager posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates.

The company reported distributable earnings of $1.69 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $1.47 per share, according to FinChat data.

Blackstone’s total assets under management (AUM) rose 8% to $1.13 trillion at the end of the quarter, with fee earnings AUM increasing 9% year-over-year (YOY) to $830 billion.

Its fee-related earnings jumped 76% to $1.84 billion.

The New York-based company’s fourth-quarter inflows stood at $57.5 billion, and full-year inflows rose to $171.5 billion. Its capital deployment totaled $41.6 billion during the reported quarter.

Blackstone’s quarterly total segment revenue jumped 64% to $4.15 billion.

Separately, in a Bloomberg interview, Blackstone President Jon Gray said that the global office market has hit a bottom and would likely move up again.

However, the stock was down 2.8% in afternoon trade on Thursday.

Blackstone has made large bets on AI. Its portfolio consists of $70 billion in data centers and over $100 billion in prospective data center projects.

Major U.S. tech companies' shares have come under pressure this week after China’s DeepSeek unveiled a new AI model that started fresh debates around extravagant capital spending on the technology.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (91/100) territory from ‘bullish’(61/100) a day ago, while retail chatter soared to ‘extremely high.’

User commentary was largely positive, with some setting fresh price targets for the stock.

Over the past year, the Blackstone stock has gained 42.4%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos