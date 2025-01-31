Blackstone On Retail’s Radar After Topping Q4 Profit Estimates, Stocktwits Chatter Spikes

Blackstone (BX) shares drew retail attention on Thursday after the alternative asset manager posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates.

The company reported distributable earnings of $1.69 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $1.47 per share, according to FinChat data.

Blackstone’s total assets under management (AUM) rose 8% to $1.13 trillion at the end of the quarter, with fee earnings AUM increasing 9% year-over-year (YOY) to $830 billion.

Its fee-related earnings jumped 76% to $1.84 billion.

The New York-based company’s fourth-quarter inflows stood at $57.5 billion, and full-year inflows rose to $171.5 billion. Its capital deployment totaled $41.6 billion during the reported quarter.

Blackstone’s quarterly total segment revenue jumped 64% to $4.15 billion.

Separately, in a Bloomberg interview, Blackstone President Jon Gray said that the global office market has hit a bottom and would likely move up again.

However, the stock was down 2.8% in afternoon trade on Thursday.

Blackstone has made large bets on AI. Its portfolio consists of $70 billion in data centers and over $100 billion in prospective data center projects.

Major U.S. tech companies' shares have come under pressure this week after China’s DeepSeek unveiled a new AI model that started fresh debates around extravagant capital spending on the technology.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (91/100) territory from ‘bullish’(61/100) a day ago, while retail chatter soared to ‘extremely high.’

BX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:35 p.m. ET on Jan. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:35 p.m. ET on Jan. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

User commentary was largely positive, with some setting fresh price targets for the stock.

Over the past year, the Blackstone stock has gained 42.4%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

