Blacksky Technology Stock Rallies After $100M Contract Win: Retail Stays Enthusiastic

Shares of Blacksky Technology Inc (BKSY) rallied over 9% on Tuesday after the company disclosed it won a $100 million-plus contract from a long-term strategic partner in the international defense sector for real-time, space-based monitoring capabilities.

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

Blacksky said the new seven-year deal secures annual capacity minimums for reliable high-resolution, low-latency current Gen-2 and upcoming Gen-3 imagery and AI-enabled analytics services through 2032.

CEO Brian O’Toole said that high-cadence monitoring has become a foundational piece for many of our customers’ daily intelligence operations. “This commitment now gives the customer priority, long-term access to capacity with the flexibility to accommodate novel Gen-3 features as end-user requirements evolve,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (74/100) accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Retail chatter on Stocktwits mainly indicated a positive take on the stock.

The firm recently announced that it has shipped its first Gen-3 satellite to launch provider Rocket Lab. The satellite is planned for launch in February from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand.

Blacksky was also selected by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency as one of the vendors for the $200 million Luno B commercial data indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

Meanwhile, the firm's shares have gained over 32% this year and are up almost 34% over the past year.

