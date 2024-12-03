BlackRock To Acquire HPS Investment Partners For $12B In All-Stock Transaction: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

BlackRock said 100% of the consideration will be paid in BlackRock equity, issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm (SubCo units), and exchangeable on a one-for-one basis into BlackRock's common stock.

BlackRock To Acquire HPS Investment Partners For $12B In All-Stock Transaction: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 6:39 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc. (BLK), announced on Tuesday that it is set to acquire credit-focused alternative investment firm HPS Investment Partners for approximately $12 billion.

The deal will combine BlackRock’s strong corporate and asset owner relationships with HPS’s diversified origination and capital flexibility. It is also expected to increase private markets fee-paying assets under management (AUM) and management fees by 40% and nearly 35%, respectively.

BlackRock said 100% of the consideration will be paid in BlackRock equity, which will be issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm (SubCo units) and exchangeable on a one-for-one basis into BlackRock common stock.

BlackRock will acquire 100% of HPS's business and assets for 12.1 million SubCo units.

Approximately 9.2 million SubCo units will be paid at closing, while nearly 25% of the consideration, or 2.9 million units, will be paid in five years, subject to the achievement of certain post-closing conditions.

BlackRock said there is potential for additional consideration to be earned—of up to 1.6 million SubCo units— based on financial performance milestones measured and paid in approximately five years.

The asset manager said it expects to retire for cash or refinance approximately $400 million of existing HPS debt but added that the transaction is unlikely to change its leverage profile meaningfully.

BlackRock CEO Laurence D. Fink expressed optimism about what HPS and BlackRock can achieve. “Together with the scale, capabilities, and expertise of the HPS team, BlackRock will deliver clients solutions that seamlessly blend public and private,” he said.

Despite the report, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (51/100), accompanied by high message volume.

BLK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:49 a.m. ET on Dec. 03, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits BLK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:49 a.m. ET on Dec. 03, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

BlackRock shares hit record highs in early November but have witnessed some profit-booking since then. The stock is still up by over 27% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the benchmark indices.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Zscaler Stock Slumps Following Q1 Beat But Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Zscaler Stock Slumps Following Q1 Beat But Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Citi Trends Stock Rallies Ahead of Q3 Results

Citi Trends Stock Rallies Ahead of Q3 Results

Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Recent Stories

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

DAC approves 05 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness dmn

DAC approves 05 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness

Kerala: Chairperson, vice-chairperson in BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality resigns; LDF, UDF members celebrate dmn

Kerala: Chairperson, vice-chairperson in BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality resigns; LDF, UDF members celebrate

PM Modi shares inspiring message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities AJR

PM Modi shares inspiring message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon