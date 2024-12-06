BlackBerry Stock Unmoved By Thursday’s Meme Frenzy But Message Volume On Stocktwits Spikes 60%

BlackBerry now provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. ($BB) traded in a tight trading range on either side of the unchanged line on Thursday before ending unchanged despite its more illustrious meme siblings GameStop Corp. ($GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Ltd. ($AMC) rallying IN reaction to a cryptic X post by Keith Gill, aka ‘Roaring Kitty.’

However, retail interest in the stock, as measured by message volume activity, increased sharply over the session.

BlackBerry, a smartphone pioneer, has since moved out of hardware manufacturing as its business suffered from Apple’s entry into the market and its failure to innovate in tune with the changing customer needs.

BlackBerry has also been counted among the meme stocks as it ran up along with the rest of the pack in 2021, primarily due to the high short interest.

The company has scheduled its fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results after the market closes on Dec. 19. Analysts, on average, expect the company to reverse from a profit of $0.01 in the year-ago quarter to a loss of $0.02. Revenue is expected to decline from $175 million to $149.18 million.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock was 'bullish' (57/100).

A user on Stocktwits said BlackBerry could play a catchup and join the meme rally.

BlackBerry stock has lost over 27% for the year.

