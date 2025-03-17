Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitfarms CEO Ben Gagnon said the acquisition strengthens the company’s presence in the U.S. market, particularly in the PJM region.

Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Bitfarms (BITF) shares edged lower Monday, slipping nearly 1% even after the company announced it had completed its acquisition of Stronghold Digital Mining. 

The decline came as Bitcoin (BTC) remained under pressure, trading below $83,000.

Other Bitcoin mining stocks saw steeper losses, with Marathon Holdings (MARA) and Cleanspark (CLSK) shares down more than 3%, while Riot Platforms (RIOT) stock fell over 2%.

The acquisition gives Bitfarms control of Stronghold’s 1.1-gigawatt growth pipeline across three sites in Pennsylvania, expanding its footprint in the PJM energy market. 

Under the agreement, Stronghold shareholders received 2.52 Bitfarms shares for each Stronghold share. Stronghold will cease to exist as an independent, publicly traded company and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bitfarms. 

The deal boosts Bitfarms’ energy portfolio to 623 megawatts (MW) under management, adding 165 MW of active generating capacity and 142 MW of immediately available import capacity.

Bitfarms CEO Ben Gagnon said the acquisition strengthens the company’s presence in the U.S. market, particularly in the PJM region. The move aligns with Bitfarms’ broader strategy of expanding its American footprint and scaling its high-performance computing (HPC) and AI operations.

As part of this strategic shift, the company recently sold its site in Yguazu, Paraguay, to Hive Digital (HIVE) for $85 million.

“With Stronghold’s portfolio of power assets, combined with our operational expertise and balance sheet strength, we are well positioned to create long-term value for our shareholders by executing our US strategy and developing an HPC/AI business geared for scale,” said Gagnon.

The move comes after Bitfarms fended off a takeover bid from Riot, which reportedly made an unsolicited $950 million offer for the company.

Screenshot 2025-03-17 110518.png Bitfarms retail sentiment and message volume on March 17 as of 11:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitfarms improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while chatter remained subdued. 

Some investors urged the company to announce a hyperscaler partnership, a long-standing item on shareholders’ wish lists.

Others questioned whether acquiring shares of other miners at discounted valuations might be a better strategy.

Bitfarms stock has fallen nearly 30% in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Strategy Stock Dips After Making One Of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases To Date – Retail Bearish Amid Dilution Fears

Strategy Stock Dips After Making One Of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases To Date – Retail Bearish Amid Dilution Fears

ETH Struggles Below $2K While Standard Chartered Slashes Price Target Citing More Weakness Ahead – Retail’s Wary Too

ETH Struggles Below $2K While Standard Chartered Slashes Price Target Citing More Weakness Ahead – Retail’s Wary Too

Citi Stock Rises After Wells Fargo Reiterates ‘Overweight’ Rating Citing Benefits From Trump Tariffs: Retail’s Divided

Citi Stock Rises After Wells Fargo Reiterates ‘Overweight’ Rating Citing Benefits From Trump Tariffs: Retail’s Divided

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Chevron Buys 5% Stake In Hess Corp, Remains Confident About Pending Consummation Of Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Buys 5% Stake In Hess Corp, Remains Confident About Pending Consummation Of Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Improves

Recent Stories

Strategy Stock Dips After Making One Of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases To Date – Retail Bearish Amid Dilution Fears

Strategy Stock Dips After Making One Of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases To Date – Retail Bearish Amid Dilution Fears

ETH Struggles Below $2K While Standard Chartered Slashes Price Target Citing More Weakness Ahead – Retail’s Wary Too

ETH Struggles Below $2K While Standard Chartered Slashes Price Target Citing More Weakness Ahead – Retail’s Wary Too

Citi Stock Rises After Wells Fargo Reiterates ‘Overweight’ Rating Citing Benefits From Trump Tariffs: Retail’s Divided

Citi Stock Rises After Wells Fargo Reiterates ‘Overweight’ Rating Citing Benefits From Trump Tariffs: Retail’s Divided

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Chevron Buys 5% Stake In Hess Corp, Remains Confident About Pending Consummation Of Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Buys 5% Stake In Hess Corp, Remains Confident About Pending Consummation Of Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Improves

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon