The company also expanded global operations, advanced SEALMINER tech, and paused an Ohio project to explore AI.

Digital asset company, Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), generated 196 Bitcoins in May, registering an 18% month-over-month increase.

The company saw a considerable increase in its Bitcoin production and expansion across international sites, including the U.S., Norway, Bhutan, and Ethiopia.

Bitdeer also said that it shipped 1.6 EH/s worth of SEALMINER A2 rigs to external clients while deploying an equal amount for its operations across Texas and Norway.

An additional 2.6 EH/s is currently en route to sites in Texas and Bhutan. Testing for its next-generation SEALMINER A3 series has shown favorable outcomes, with pre-orders launching later this month.

Development of the SEALMINER A4 remains on schedule for initial chip production in late 2025.

“In May 2025, we continued to deploy our SEALMINER mining rigs to our sites in Texas, U.S., Norway, and Bhutan, bringing Bitdeer’s self-mining hashrate to 13.6 EH/s at the end of the month of May,” said Chief Business Officer, Matt Kong.

Bitdeer’s Tydal facility in Norway is finalizing the installation of hydro cooling and utility systems. Meanwhile, the 221-megawatt (MW) site in Massillon, Ohio, is on track for phased completion between the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

In Bhutan, the 500 MW Jigmeling location has begun energization, with major transformer installations and cooling components expected to wrap up by late August.

The company has paused development at its 570 MW site in Clarington, Ohio to assess growing opportunities in high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Bitdeer is also piloting an AI Cloud service, using more than 10 large language models to meet enterprise-level inference needs. These efforts signify a shift to diversify beyond Bitcoin mining.

Bitdeer’s financial position strengthened in May with Tether exercising its warrants, injecting $50 million into the company through the issuance of over 5.1 million ordinary shares.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitdeer changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day.

BTDR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Jun.11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Bitdeer stock has lost over 34% year-to-date and has gained over 87% in the last 12 months.

