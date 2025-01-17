Bitcoin Mining Stocks Surge As Trump Reportedly Eyes Crypto As 'National Priority': Retail Sentiment Bullish

According to JP Morgan, 12 out of 14 publicly traded miners outperformed Bitcoin in the first two weeks of January with Riot Platforms posting the most gains.

First Published Jan 17, 2025, 8:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 8:25 PM IST

Bitcoin (BTC.X) jumped over 3.5% in the last 24 hours after a Bloomberg report said that President-elect Donald Trump is planning to release an executive order to make cryptocurrency a policy priority.

Building on the buzz, Marathon Holdings Inc. (MARA) and Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits, gaining more than 6% each as markets opened on Friday.

Bitcoin mining peers CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), and Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) also jumped more than 6% in morning trade.

Shares of crypto exchanges Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) and Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) rose around 4%, reflecting broader bullish sentiment in the digital asset space.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Trump’s executive order will formally designate crypto as a national priority, wording that has specifically been chosen to push federal agencies to collaborate with the industry. 

The plan also includes creating a cryptocurrency advisory council to help shape regulatory and policy decisions as well as give industry insiders a voice within Trump’s administration, once he takes office on Monday. 

Screenshot 2025-01-17 090459.png Marathon Holdings Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.17 as of 9:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MARA remained in the ‘bullish’ zone with message volume at ‘high’ levels. 

Marathon is the largest publicly listed company, after Michael Saylor-owned MicroStrategy, to hold Bitcoin in its treasury.

It currently has 44,893 BTC in its coffers valued at around $4.6 billion, which accounts for around two-thirds of its market value of $6.2 billion. 

One user on Stocktwits pointed out that Friday’s trading session is the last day for investors to take up position on Bitcoin and crypto mining stocks before the Trump-era begins. 

Screenshot 2025-01-17 091921.png Riot Platforms Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.17 as of 9:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around Riot on Stocktwits was also in the ‘bullish’ zone. Message volume also continued to trend at ‘high’ levels.

Riot, the third-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has 17,722 BTC in its treasury, valued at around $1.8 billion. 

A recent JPMorgan report, cited by CoinDesk, highlighted a strong start to 2025 for Bitcoin miners. 

According to the research note, 12 out of 14 publicly traded miners outperformed Bitcoin in the first two weeks of January. 

The global Bitcoin network's hashrate — a measure of computational power — has risen 2% in January to an average of 793 exahashes per second (EH/s), up 51% year-over-year.

Despite the growth in hashrate, hashprice, a metric for daily mining profitability, dropped less than 1% in January as the increase in mining competition outpaced Bitcoin’s price movement. 

Among miners, Riot Platforms led the gains with a 32% rise in its stock price, while Bitdeer underperformed with a 4% decline.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Cisco Stock Sees ‘Extremely Bullish’ Retail Sentiment As Citi Expects Upside In Q4 Earnings

