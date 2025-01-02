Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb Pre-Market As Wall Street Eyes Robust Growth In 2025: Retail’s Divided

Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors forecasts BTC to reach $250,000 by 2025, while Standard Chartered expects it to hit $200,000 as early as next year.

First Published Jan 2, 2025, 7:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 7:52 PM IST

Bitcoin mining stocks were in the green pre-market on Thursday as retail investors on Stocktwits anticipate a more robust year for the world’s largest cryptocurrency once President-elect Donald Trump takes office later this month. 

While the apex cryptocurrency hit $108,000 in 2024, more than doubling in value over the year, Bitcoin mining stocks did not perform as well. 

On Thursday morning, Bitcoin’s price rose over 3% over the last 24 hours to over $96,000. 

The cryptocurrency has historically followed a four-year cycle, with massive gains preceding significant corrections. 

Since its low of $16,000 two years ago, Bitcoin has climbed roughly 600%. 

Analysts remain bullish on BTC's future. Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors forecasts BTC to reach $250,000 by 2025, while Standard Chartered expects it to hit $200,000 as early as next year.

Meanwhile, Mara Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) was up more than 4% in pre-market trade, with a marked improvement in sentiment. 

Screenshot 2025-01-02 083753.png Mara Digital Holdings Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 1 as of 08:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits data showed that sentiment shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, even though chatter slid to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels, as users anticipate better returns in 2025. 

MARA is the second-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin after MicroStrategy (MSTR), with 44,394 BTC in its treasury, valued at approximately $4.3 billion. 

Screenshot 2025-01-02 084337.png Riot Platforms Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 1 as of 08:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) also traded more than 4.2% above the previous closing in pre-market trade on Thursday. 

However, retail sentiment around the stock had dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, with ‘low’ levels of chatter. 

The company has the third-largest haul of Bitcoin among companies listed on the stock exchange. It has 17,429 BTC in its treasury, valued at around $1.7 billion. 

Screenshot 2025-01-02 084643.png Cleanspark Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 1 as of 08:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Cleanspark Inc. (CLSK) was up 3.5% in pre-market trade on Thursday, but sentiment remained subdued in the ‘bearish’ zone on Stocktwits.

While the company is the second largest Bitcoin miner in the U.S., it has only 9,297 BTC in its treasury, which is valued at around $897 million. 

Overall, retail investors on Stocktwits remain watchful as Bitcoin mining stocks show mixed signals. 

While some retail traders expect a recovery aligned with Bitcoin’s projected growth, sentiment around certain BTC-related stocks reflects cautious optimism. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: MicroAlgo Shares Swing On Launching Quantum Computing Technology, Regaining Compliance: Retail Sentiment Surges

