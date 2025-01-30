Birks Group Stock Rises In After-Hours Trading On Holiday Sales Performance: Retail’s Optimistic

Comparable store sales for the FY2025 holiday period increased by 1.3% compared to the year-ago period.

Shares of Birks Group Inc. ($BGI) were up 5.3% in after-hours trading after the specialty retailer said it saw strong holiday sales, lifting retail sentiment.



Birks Group said its sales results for the eight-week interim sales period ended December 28 saw an increase of 4% in net sales as compared to the comparable period in FY2024.

The increase was driven primarily by strong sales performance in the retail sector with third-party branded watches outperforming the sales during the comparable period in FY2024, and by solid performance in e-commerce, the company said.

Comparable store sales for the FY2025 holiday period increased by 1.3% compared to the year-ago period. The growth was mainly attributable to the performance of branded watches.

“Our teams have delivered good sales results this holiday period as compared to the corresponding period last year, including sales growth over last year. We continue working on improving our operations despite increased pressure on costs and margins. We remain focused on delivering excellence in customer service,” Jean-Christophe Bédos, president and CEO of Birks Group, said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was largely bullish, with many commenters cheering the holiday numbers.









Birks Group is a specialty retailer of designer jewelry, timepieces, and gifts, operating 18 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada

Birks Group stock is up 4% year-to-date.

