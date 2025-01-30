Birks Group Stock Rises In After-Hours Trading On Holiday Sales Performance: Retail’s Optimistic

Comparable store sales for the FY2025 holiday period increased by 1.3% compared to the year-ago period.

Birks Group Stock Rises In After-Hours Trading On Holiday Sales Performance: Retail’s Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 30, 2025, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Shares of Birks Group Inc. ($BGI) were up 5.3% in after-hours trading after the specialty retailer said it saw strong holiday sales, lifting retail sentiment.

Birks Group said its sales results for the eight-week interim sales period ended December 28 saw an increase of 4% in net sales as compared to the comparable period in FY2024. 

The increase was driven primarily by strong sales performance in the retail sector with third-party branded watches outperforming the sales during the comparable period in FY2024, and by solid performance in e-commerce, the company said. 

Comparable store sales for the FY2025 holiday period increased by 1.3% compared to the year-ago period. The growth was mainly attributable to the performance of branded watches.

“Our teams have delivered good sales results this holiday period as compared to the corresponding period last year, including sales growth over last year. We continue working on improving our operations despite increased pressure on costs and margins. We remain focused on delivering excellence in customer service,” Jean-Christophe Bédos, president and CEO of Birks Group, said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was largely bullish, with many commenters cheering the holiday numbers.





Birks Group is a specialty retailer of designer jewelry, timepieces, and gifts, operating 18 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada

Birks Group stock is up 4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump’s Memecoin Extends Losses Despite Merchandise Boost: Retail Remains Divided

Trump’s Memecoin Extends Losses Despite Merchandise Boost: Retail Remains Divided

Faraday Future Stock Rises After Full Proceeds From $30M Financing Arrive: Retail Gets Recharged

Faraday Future Stock Rises After Full Proceeds From $30M Financing Arrive: Retail Gets Recharged

Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged After Three Consecutive Cuts

Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged After Three Consecutive Cuts

Mastercard Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Sees Supportive Macro Environment In 2025, Retail Stays Bullish

Mastercard Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Sees Supportive Macro Environment In 2025, Retail Stays Bullish

Microsoft Stock Slips Ahead Of Q2 Earnings, But Retail Stays Hopeful With Azure, Capex In Focus

Microsoft Stock Slips Ahead Of Q2 Earnings, But Retail Stays Hopeful With Azure, Capex In Focus

Recent Stories

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa drop cryptic hint, fans eager for new collaboration; Read on NTI

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa drop cryptic hint, fans eager for new collaboration; Read on

UEFA Champions League round up: Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 16 dmn

UEFA Champions League round up: Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 16

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations List: Jaideep Ahlawat, Taapsee Pannu earn multiple nominations NTI

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations List: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday earn multiple nominations

15-year-old girl shot dead by father in Pakistan over TikTok videos in alleged honour killing dmn

15-year-old girl shot dead by father in Pakistan over TikTok videos in alleged honour killing

BHEL Stock Hits High: Experts predict potential to double soon NTI

BHEL Stock Hits High: Experts predict potential to double soon

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon