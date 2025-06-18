The offering follows early clinical data from Biomea’s BMF-500 leukemia program, which showed encouraging responses in heavily pretreated patients.

Shares of Biomea Fusion drew heightened attention from retail investors on Tuesday after the company disclosed a public offering of its common stock and warrants.

The stock closed up 10.3% at $2.9 on Tuesday but dropped 24.8% to $2.18 in after-hours trading.

The offer includes shares, pre-funded warrants in place of shares to certain investors and accompanying warrants for the purchase of shares.

Biomea said it will also give the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 15% more shares and pre-funded warrants. Jefferies is the sole book running manager.

The offering is being made under a shelf registration and is expected to close on or around June 20, subject to customary closing conditions.

Biomea said the completion, size, and terms of the offering are subject to market conditions and are not guaranteed.

The offering comes just days after Biomea Fusion reported updated data from its Phase I Covalent 103 trial of BMF-500 in relapsed or refractory acute leukemia.

The study, presented at the European Hematology Association Congress, showed early signs of clinical benefit in heavily pretreated patients with FLT3 mutations.

The company said it plans to conclude internal development of BMF-500 in oncology and is exploring strategic partnerships to advance the program.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user said the raise could bring in around $30 million and added that while the added dilution might pressure the stock short-term, the reduced risk could unlock further upside, predicting a return above $3 in the coming weeks.

Another user expressed disappointment at the timing of the offering, saying they anticipated it at a higher price and would now hold the stock through year-end.

The stock has declined 21.4% so far in 2025.

