The stock currently trades in an accumulation zone between ₹310–₹315, with strong support at ₹290.

Biocon Ltd shares show potential reversal signals while trying to surpass a downward resistance trendline, according to SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak.

Biocon currently trades at ₹329 while being in a technical accumulation range between ₹310 and ₹315 and maintains strong support at ₹290 where the stock has repeatedly held.

At the time of writing, Biocon shares were trading at ₹326.40, down 1.06% for the day.

According to Pathak, the demand zone established between ₹310 and ₹315 creates a fundamental base which could drive a future upward movement.

A breakout beyond the immediate resistance band of ₹359–₹367 would likely initiate an upward movement toward the resistance levels between ₹390–₹400.

Pathak established ₹367 and ₹407 as swing trade targets while observing that technical indicators show a bullish bias following a confirmed breakout above the trendline.

The analyst pointed out that the breakout formation gains strength from price action around major resistance levels paired with a solid support base, which improves the likelihood of near-term upward movement.

On stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Biocon shares have declined 11.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<