Bill Holdings Stock Poised To Retest $90 Resistance Following Analyst’s Bullish View: Retail Sentiment Soars To Over 1-Year High

organ Stanley analysts said that improving small business spending, early execution against the strategy, and an "undemanding" valuation create an attractive entry point for Bill Holdings stock.

Bill Holdings, Inc. (BILL) appears on track to rise for a third straight session after a positive analyst action, with retail turning exuberant amid the recent stock rally.

Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Quintero upgraded Bill Holings stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal-Weight,’ with a $95 price target, TheFly reported. The new price target suggests a 9% upside potential for the stock.

San Jose, California-based Bill Holdings is a financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The company’s integrated platform helps businesses to control their payables and receivables, and manage spend and expenses.

Quintero said Bill Holdings management’s new strategy keeps the company on a “better growth path as it addressed key shortcomings.” According to the analyst, improving small business spending, early execution against the strategy and an "undemanding" valuation create an attractive entry point.

Bill Holdings stock rose merely 3.8% in 2024, compared to S&P 500’s 25% advance.

The Morgan Stanley analyst believes that BIll's new strategy better addresses its virtual card product shortcomings, expands payment capabilities, and pushes it into the more monetizable mid-market.

Bill Holdings was added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index in December. In early November, the company reported better-than-expected fiscal year 2025 first-quarter results, and a month later, it raised gross proceeds of $1.4 billion through an offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2030.

On Wednesday, the company said fintech executive Keri Gohman and software industry veteran Dan Wernikoff have joined its board.

BILL sentiment and message volume January 16, 2025, premarket as of 6:12 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Bill Holdings is ‘extremely bullish’ (90/100), marking the highest in over a year and improving from the ‘bearish’ mood that prevailed a week ago. Message volume gained traction and is at ‘high’ levels.

Some retail watchers of the stock on the platform think Bill Holdings stock is undervalued.

Last week, Goldman Sachs analysts upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral,’ and upped the price target to $104 from $96, citing expectations that revenue growth would accelerate and the top-line gains would seep to the bottom line.

In premarket trading, Bill Holdings stock climbed 3.92% to $90.50 as of 6:12 a.m. ET.

