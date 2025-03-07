BigBear.ai Stock Sinks On Q4 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Company Focuses On Deleveraging, But Retail Feels Bearish

One major contributor to the higher loss per share during the year was the impairment of goodwill due to a decrease in share price during Q4, compared to the share price of the equity issued as consideration for the purchase of Pangiam.

BigBear.ai Stock Sinks On Q4 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Company Focuses On Deleveraging, But Retail Feels Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares tanked nearly 15% in after-market trade on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations.

BigBear.ai reported a loss of $0.43 per share during Q4, significantly higher than an estimated loss of $0.05 per share and ballooning year-on-year from a loss of $0.14 per share.

The company’s revenue did not gather enough steam to beat expectations, either. BigBear.ai posted revenue of $43.8 million, significantly lower than a consensus estimate of $54.61 million. During the same period a year earlier, the company posted revenue of $40.6 million.

For the fiscal year 2024, BigBear.ai’s revenue stood at $158.2 million, compared to $155.2 million in 2023. Its loss per share ballooned to $1.10 during 2024, from a loss of $0.40 in the prior year.

The company said one major contributor to the higher loss per share during the year was the impairment of goodwill due to a decrease in share price during Q4 compared to the share price of the equity issued as consideration for the purchase of Pangiam.

It also underscored its focus on deleveraging going forward as it looks to strengthen its balance sheet.

For 2025, BigBear.ai guided revenue between $160 million and $180 million—again, lower than a consensus estimate of $193.9 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the BigBear.ai stock remained in the ‘bearish’ (36/100) territory.

BBAI retail sentiment.jpg BBAI sentiment and message volume March 6, 2025, as of 11:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Contrary to the overall sentiment, one user expressed a bullish outlook as the company is turning its focus on reducing its debt burden.

Data from FinChat shows out of the five brokerage recommendations, two have a ‘Buy’ call, one has an ‘Outperform’ rating, and two have a ‘Hold’ suggestion.

The average price target was $4.75, implying a 13% upside from Thursday’s closing price.

BigBear.ai stock has surged 194% in the last six months, but its one-year returns are relatively less stellar, with gains of nearly 12%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Broadcom Stock Rips On Q1 Earnings Beat, Better-Than-Expected Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Broadcom Stock Rips On Q1 Earnings Beat, Better-Than-Expected Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Costco Stock Falls After-Hours On Q2 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns More Bearish On Trump Tariff Fallout Worries

Costco Stock Falls After-Hours On Q2 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns More Bearish On Trump Tariff Fallout Worries

Lithium Americas Stock Surges On $250M Investment From Orion Resources: Retail Sentiment Soars

Lithium Americas Stock Surges On $250M Investment From Orion Resources: Retail Sentiment Soars

Apple Stock Draws Attention With New Product Drops This Week, But Retail Traders Are Split On Revenue Impact

Apple Stock Draws Attention With New Product Drops This Week, But Retail Traders Are Split On Revenue Impact

Canadian Natural Resources Keeps Retail Traders Bullish With Dividend Hike Even As Q4 Profit Shrinks

Canadian Natural Resources Keeps Retail Traders Bullish With Dividend Hike Even As Q4 Profit Shrinks

Recent Stories

Tughlaq Lane or Vivekananda Marg? BJP leaders change nameplates of houses, stir debate (WATCH) ddr

Tughlaq Lane or Vivekananda Marg? BJP leaders change nameplates of houses, stir debate (WATCH)

Mohammad Shami Roza controversy: Shama Mohamed defends Team India pacer for not fasting during Ramadan (WATCH) HRD

Mohammed Shami Roza controversy: Shama Mohamed defends Team India pacer for not fasting during Ramadan (WATCH)

Career Guide: How to become a blockchain developer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a blockchain developer in India after 12th

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi' NTI

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo joins star-studded cast of action thriller 'Karoshi'

Make-up tips: 10 Step-by-step guide to Korean glass skin SRI

Make-up tips: 10 Step-by-step guide to Korean glass skin

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon