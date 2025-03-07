BigBear.ai Stock Sinks On Q4 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Company Focuses On Deleveraging, But Retail Feels Bearish

Read Full Article

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares tanked nearly 15% in after-market trade on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations.

BigBear.ai reported a loss of $0.43 per share during Q4, significantly higher than an estimated loss of $0.05 per share and ballooning year-on-year from a loss of $0.14 per share.

The company’s revenue did not gather enough steam to beat expectations, either. BigBear.ai posted revenue of $43.8 million, significantly lower than a consensus estimate of $54.61 million. During the same period a year earlier, the company posted revenue of $40.6 million.

For the fiscal year 2024, BigBear.ai’s revenue stood at $158.2 million, compared to $155.2 million in 2023. Its loss per share ballooned to $1.10 during 2024, from a loss of $0.40 in the prior year.

The company said one major contributor to the higher loss per share during the year was the impairment of goodwill due to a decrease in share price during Q4 compared to the share price of the equity issued as consideration for the purchase of Pangiam.

It also underscored its focus on deleveraging going forward as it looks to strengthen its balance sheet.

For 2025, BigBear.ai guided revenue between $160 million and $180 million—again, lower than a consensus estimate of $193.9 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the BigBear.ai stock remained in the ‘bearish’ (36/100) territory.

BBAI sentiment and message volume March 6, 2025, as of 11:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Contrary to the overall sentiment, one user expressed a bullish outlook as the company is turning its focus on reducing its debt burden.

Data from FinChat shows out of the five brokerage recommendations, two have a ‘Buy’ call, one has an ‘Outperform’ rating, and two have a ‘Hold’ suggestion.

The average price target was $4.75, implying a 13% upside from Thursday’s closing price.

BigBear.ai stock has surged 194% in the last six months, but its one-year returns are relatively less stellar, with gains of nearly 12%.

