The project will integrate AI with CT scanning to enhance airport threat detection, providing real-time insights and improving flexibility in security screening systems.

BigBear.ai (BBAI), an AI-driven decision intelligence solutions provider, has partnered with aviation security company Analogic to enhance airport threat detection capabilities.

This alliance aims to make security screening better by merging advanced AI and Computed Tomograph (CT) scanning technologies.

At the core of this collaboration lies BigBear.ai’s Pangiam Threat Detection and Decision Support Platform, formerly known as “Project Dartmouth.”

This system utilizes AI technology to provide airport security teams with immediate insights for identifying potential threats.

Pangiam Threat Detection can connect with a wide range of external hardware and software, offering flexibility for enhancing airport screening infrastructure.

“As security threats evolve, adopting open architecture solutions is crucial to accelerate the deployment of advanced screening technologies and giving customers the freedom to choose the best tools for their missions,” said BigBear.ai CEO, Kevin McAleenan.

Analogic’s ConneCTTM Checkpoint Security System is an advanced Explosive Detection System (EDS) built to provide accurate threat identification, optimize traveler movement, and lower security operation costs.

The integration of BigBear.ai’s AI-powered Pangiam Threat Detection platform into ConneCT will equip airport security teams with real-time, data-driven insights, enabling faster and more effective screening processes.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BigBear.ai changed to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ the previous day.

BBAI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:15 p.m. ET on Jun.10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user noted that the stock should be trading higher given the significant news.

Another bullish user said they wouldn’t mind adding to their long position.

BigBear.ai stock has lost over 15% year-to-date and nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

