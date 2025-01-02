Big Lots Stock Rises After Regulatory Nod On Keeping Stores Open: Retail's Neutral

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained ‘neutral’

Big Lots Stock Rises After Regulatory Nod On Keeping Stores Open: Retail's Neutral
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 2:39 PM IST

Retailer Big Lots Inc. ($BIGGQ) stock rose on Tuesday after the company received an approval from a Delaware bankruptcy court on keeping 200 of its 400 stores open, but retail sentiment remained neutral.

Last week, Big Lots struck a deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC, to sell its assets, including stores, distribution centers, and intellectual property.

According to a Reuters report, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kate Stickles said the deal was the best option for Big Lots, following an earlier deal that had fallen through.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained ‘neutral’ compared a day ago. The sentiment had turned ‘bullish’ when the deal was initially announced.

Screenshot 2025-01-02 at 12.35.26 PM.png
Gordon Brothers, which invests in distressed companies, will sell the assets to other retailers, including Variety Wholesalers Inc., which owns more than 400 retail stores in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. and will acquire between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores and up to two distribution centers, Big Lots said earlier, adding that Variety intends to operate them under the Big Lots brand and may employ Big Lots associates.

Ohio-based Big Lots is a discount retailer of home decor items. The company had filed for bankruptcy protection in September after its sales declined due to high interest rates and inflation.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hain Celestial Stock In Focus After Possible Class Action Over Arsenic Disclosure: Retail Neutral

Hain Celestial Stock In Focus After Possible Class Action Over Arsenic Disclosure: Retail Neutral

Dave Stock Slips On Amended DOJ Complaint: Retail Remains Bullish

Dave Stock Slips On Amended DOJ Complaint: Retail Remains Bullish

Amazon Stock In Focus As Proposed Class Action Lawsuit Brings Scrutiny: Retail’s Bearish

Amazon Stock In Focus As Proposed Class Action Lawsuit Brings Scrutiny: Retail’s Bearish

Alibaba Stock In Focus After Sun Art Retail Divestment: Retail’s Neutral

Alibaba Stock In Focus After Sun Art Retail Divestment: Retail’s Neutral

Bitcoin Versus Bitcoin Miners: Which Was The Smarter Investment In 2024?

Bitcoin Versus Bitcoin Miners: Which Was The Smarter Investment In 2024?

Recent Stories

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness? gcw

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness?

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how AJR

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH] ATG

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

10 things you should never change about yourself gcw

10 things you should never change about yourself

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment ATG

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon