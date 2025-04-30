The company, which operates brands such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and Zulily, has recently made operational and management changes.

Shares of Beyond Inc. (BYON) rallied 16% in extended trading on Monday as the furniture and home furnishing retailer narrowed its quarterly loss and reiterated efforts to generate a profit.

"With a newly right-sized cost structure, we believe we are within 60 days of transitioning to a revenue and gross profit growth playbook," Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' a day prior, and message volume jumped to 'extremely high' from 'low.'

BYON sentiment and message volume as of April 28 | Source: Stocktwits

One user noted that while the results point to improving fundamentals, "excessive euphoria is premature."

Beyond's first-quarter loss narrowed to $39.9 million from $73.9 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a $0.42 per share loss, better than the $0.65 per share loss that analysts were expecting, according to FactSet.

Revenue fell 39% to $231.7 million from a year earlier and fell short of an expected $288.1 million.

The company said it has 4.78 million active customers, down from 6.04 million during the same period last year. It delivered 1.2 million orders, down from 2.21 million a year earlier.

Its average order was $194, up from $173 last year.

Beyond, which operates brands such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and Zulily, has recently made operational and management changes to revive growth.

Last year, the company announced a 20% workforce reduction and eliminated co-CEO roles. In March 2025, additional responsibilities were added to the existing management.

Beyond rebranded itself from Overstock in 2023.

"Coming out of the restructuring, we have a clear understanding of our levers to breakeven and generate a profit," Lemonis said.

As of the last closing price, Beyond shares were down 15.2% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<