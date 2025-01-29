Better Choice Stock Slips After Agreement To Sell Asia Business: Retail's Optimistic

Better Choice signed a non-binding term sheet to sell the business for $6.5 million in cash

Better Choice Stock Slips After Agreement To Sell Asia Business: Retail's Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 7:34 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 7:34 AM IST

Shares of Better Choice Company ($BTTR) were down 5.8% on Tuesday after the pet health and wellness company said it had agreed to sell its Halo business in Asia to its existing partner CZC Company, but retail sentiment stayed bullish.

Better Choice signed a non-binding term sheet to sell the business for $6.5 million in cash at closing, along with a 3% royalty on sales over the next five years, guaranteed by a minimum royalty payment of $330,000 per year or $1.65 million in total, the company said.

Following the deal, Better Choice will retain ownership of its significant North American and remaining operations. CZC Company has paid a $500,000 non-refundable deposit to Better Choice as part of the transaction.

Sentiment on Stocktwits seemed bullish but one commenter questioned the terms.

“This sale will further strengthen our balance sheet and allow us to further concentrate on growing our North American and global operations," Michael Young, chairman of Better Choice, said. "The deposit and agreement draft demonstrate the buyer’s commitment to close on the transaction in a timely manner. We look forward to keeping shareholders informed as we continue to execute on our strategic plans, including updates on our previously announced transaction with SRx Health Solutions Inc. and future growth initiatives.”

Better Choice sells dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, focusing on sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats.

Better Choice stock is down 3% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

uiPath Stock Jumps On Positive In-House Report On Agentic AI Adoption: Retail Optimism Grows

uiPath Stock Jumps On Positive In-House Report On Agentic AI Adoption: Retail Optimism Grows

Apple Stock Climbs For Second Day As Analyst Sees Resilience Against DeepSeek Storm: Retail Awaits Earnings Cautiously

Apple Stock Climbs For Second Day As Analyst Sees Resilience Against DeepSeek Storm: Retail Awaits Earnings Cautiously

Apple Stock Climbs For Second Day As Analyst Sees Resilience Against DeepSeek Storm: Retail Awaits Earnings Cautiously

Apple Stock Climbs For Second Day As Analyst Sees Resilience Against DeepSeek Storm: Retail Awaits Earnings Cautiously

uiPath Stock Jumps On Positive In-House Report On Agentic AI Adoption: Retail Optimism Grows

uiPath Stock Jumps On Positive In-House Report On Agentic AI Adoption: Retail Optimism Grows

Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Targets For Nvidia, Broadcom, Other Chipmaker Stocks Post DeepSeek Launch: But Retail Stays Positive

Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Targets For Nvidia, Broadcom, Other Chipmaker Stocks Post DeepSeek Launch: But Retail Stays Positive

Recent Stories

Trump administration freezes $50 million for "condoms" in Gaza, Musk questions use of taxpayer money dmn

Trump administration freezes $50 million for "condoms" in Gaza, Musk questions use of taxpayer money

Budget 2025: Gold price to RISE post Budget? Check impact analysis HERE ATG

Budget 2025: Gold price to RISE post Budget? Check impact analysis HERE

"We will do so": Elon Musk says Trump asked SpaceX to bring stranded Sunita Williams back home from ISS dmn

"We will do so": Elon Musk says Trump asked SpaceX to bring 'stranded' Sunita Williams back home from ISS

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: How will temperature be during Saraswati Puja? Check forecast HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: How will temperature be during Saraswati Puja? Check forecast HERE

GOOD news! Applicants to receive Rs. 1000 more along with Lakshmi Bhandar allowance; Check NOW ATG

GOOD news! Applicants to receive Rs. 1000 more along with Lakshmi Bhandar allowance; Check NOW

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon