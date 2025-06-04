The company’s expansion in high-margin chemical products and new capacity projects supports its optimistic revenue and profit growth outlook.

Balaji Amines is retesting a key long-term support zone as the company nears completion of a ₹1,100 crore capex cycle, SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma said.

At the time of writing, Balaji Amines shares were trading at ₹1,472.50, down 0.86% or ₹12.70 on the day.

The stock is currently testing a logarithmic trendline that has historically preceded major rallies: in 2014, the stock rallied about 10 times over 3.5 years after a similar test, and in 2020, it surged sixfold within 18 months.

Balaji Amines is already back at this critical level this year, supported by strong financials and ongoing capital expenditure.

The company’s balance sheet shows significant progress: borrowings have been reduced from ₹260 crore to ₹11 crore, while reserves nearly tripled to ₹1,839 crore.

Capex has been funded mainly through internal accruals, avoiding dilution or increased leverage.

Operationally, Balaji Amines is expanding production capacity with an expected volume of around 287,000 MT and projected FY26 revenue of ₹3,900–₹4,200 crore.

The estimated profit after tax is ₹430 crore, with an EPS forecast of ₹133.

The analyst suggests a potential valuation uplift to nearly ₹4,000 per share based on a 30x PE multiple.

Key business drivers include leadership in the 88,000 TPA methylamines segment, growth in battery chemicals aligned with the EV ecosystem, and a ₹750 crore import substitution project through its BSCL subsidiary.

Energy costs are expected to decrease with a solar plant rollout aiming for 20 MW capacity.

Rajneesh Sharma recommends an entry zone between ₹1,400 and ₹1,500, with a 12–24 month target of ₹2,800 to ₹3,900.

He notes that, depending on successful execution and market conditions, this could be the first phase of a longer-term re-rating cycle.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has declined 18.3% so far in 2025.<