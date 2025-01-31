Baker Hughes Stock Rallies After Q4 Profit Tops Expectations: Retail’s Unconvinced

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the fourth quarter, topping the average analysts’ estimate of $0.63 per share.

Baker Hughes (BKR) stock gained nearly 5% on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped a Wall Street estimate, aided by strong sales of its gas technology equipment.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the fourth quarter (Q4), topping the average analysts’ estimate of $0.63 per share, according to Koyfin data.

Its quarterly revenue rose 8% to $7.36 billion compared to last year, beating the market estimate of $7.07 billion.

Revenue from its industrial and energy technology segment jumped 21% to $3.49 billion, helped by a 28% rise in gas technology revenue.

During the quarter, Baker Hughes signed an agreement to provide gas processing equipment to Saudi Arabia and inked contracts with several U.S. firms to offer equipment for upcoming liquefied natural gas projects.

The company’s oilfield services and equipment unit’s revenue fell by 2% to $3.87 billion, with North American revenue declining 5% compared to last year.

Well-construction and completion revenue fell 16% as producers restricted spending amid volatile commodity prices.

Baker Hughes expects slightly lower year-over-year global upstream capital expenditure in 2025, with North American revenue falling by mid-single-digit percentage points.

Rivals SLB and Halliburton also flagged subdued oilfield activity in 2025.

Baker Hughes projected 2025 revenue between $26.90 billion and $28.60 billion.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ (27/100) territory, albeit with a lower score, while retail chatter remained ‘normal.’

However, some users were optimistic about the stock.

Over the past year, Baker Hughes shares have gained 62.9%.

