Energy tech provider Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) has agreed to divest its Precision Sensors & Instrumentation (PSI) division to Crane Company (CR), in a deal valued at approximately $1.15 billion in cash.

The PSI division, featuring the Druck, Panametrics, and Reuter-Stokes brands, delivers advanced sensing and measurement technologies used in various sectors, including manufacturing, aerospace, and energy.

Its product offerings focus on monitoring variables like pressure, gas levels, radiation, moisture, and flow.

With a workforce of roughly 1,600 employees across various global sites, the transaction will transfer all associated facilities, intellectual property, and operational resources to Crane.

PSI is projected to generate approximately $390 million in revenue in 2025, with estimated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of around $60 million.

Alongside the previously disclosed sale of its Surface Pressure Control business, this latest move underscores Baker Hughes' intention to streamline its portfolio.

By exiting non-essential divisions, the company aims to improve financial stability, enhance cash flow, and focus resources on more profitable sectors with stronger prospects for sustained growth.

“This transaction continues the progress we have made in enhancing our strategic focus on IET’s core competencies of rotating equipment, asset performance management, flow control, and decarbonization to continue to drive higher returns, reinforcing our commitment to long-term value for our shareholders,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.

The acquisition deepens Crane’s involvement in essential technology markets such as aerospace, defense, and industrial processing.

With PSI’s offerings now in its portfolio, Crane enhances its technical scope and aligns itself more closely with high-growth, high-demand industries.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.

Baker Hughes stock has lost over 6% year-to-date and has gained over 18% in the last 12 months.

