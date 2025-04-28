Axis Bank sees selling pressure after its quarterly earnings. Analysts advise patience amidst mixed signals.

Axis Bank's stock fell as much as 5% on Friday, despite posting steady numbers for the March quarter.

While headline earnings were largely in line with Street estimates, concerns over loan growth, shrinking margins, and cautious commentary weighed on investor sentiment.

Adding to the overhang, investors are also closely watching the bank's plan to raise ₹55,000 crore via a mix of debt and equity.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has shifted to 'bearish' from 'neutral' over the past week, with message volumes hitting 'extremely high' levels.

Axis Bank sentiment and message volume on April 25 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

SEBI-registered analysts have weighed in on Axis Bank's post-earnings move, sharing insights on how investors can approach the stock from here.

Foxers Financials noted on Stocktwits that Axis Bank's stock experienced a significant rally, moving from ₹1,090 to ₹1,238 ahead of its earnings announcement.

According to the analyst, this sharp upside trapped many retail investors before the stock reversed course and declined to its current market price of ₹1,148.

Foxers Financials advised investors to exercise patience and consider entering the stock closer to the ₹1,100 level, with a medium-term target of ₹1,300 in mind.

Another analyst, Mayank Singh Chandel, observed that Axis Bank's stock has been trending upward since January 2025. It recently broke past a downward trendline, signaling a potential bullish reversal.

The stock is now retesting this trendline to confirm whether the breakout can sustain its momentum.

Mayank emphasised monitoring whether the price holds above the trendline, saying a successful hold could lead to further gains, while a failure might result in a temporary pullback.

For now, he recommends holding existing positions and suggests considering fresh buying opportunities if the stock resumes its upward trajectory.

Axis Bank stock has gained 7% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<