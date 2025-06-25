Fan3’s Avalanche-powered passes stop bots and turn concerts into ongoing loyalty programs.

Fan3 thinks the word “ticketing” should excite fans, not trigger dread. So Fan3 built its entire fan-engagement stack on Avalanche (AVAX), where fast finality and low fees keep gas wars from hijacking a presale.

A Fan3 wallet pass hits your phone in seconds, authenticates you through Ticketmaster (TKTM) or AXS, and blocks bots before they even sniff the queue. Fans line up; scalpers get bounced. Avalanche confirms the transaction; Fan3 confirms you are a real human who actually likes the band.

Avalanche matters here because Fan3 needs speed three separate times: presale sign-ups, onsite wristband taps, and post-show rewards. Avalanche gives Fan3 all three without network hiccups. Fan3 then layers NFC wristbands on top, letting you tap to claim merch, backstage links, or exclusive clips.

One tap, one Avalanche confirmation, one more proof that Fan3 means loyalty, not latency.

Fan3 also brings culture: Pitbull’s Bald E’s Pass shows how an on-chain pass can merge real-world access with digital keepsakes. Pitbull fans get content drops, pop-up meet-ups, and priority merch lines, all orchestrated by Fan3 on Avalanche.

Pitbull pushes a button, airdrops a surprise, and Avalanche clears it in two seconds. Fans feel special. Artists own their audience instead of renting it from social networks.

The ticketing crisis is tired. Hidden fees, bot buying, Taylor Swift meltdowns - everyone hates them. Fan3 says fix the stack instead of tweeting complaints. Real tickets to real fans, three times in one paragraph, because Fan3 thinks “real” still matters.

Avalanche underwrites the promise with block-level trust.

Founders Steve Finan, Paul Rose, and Ross Taylor spent COVID selling 300,000 livestream seats direct to fans. Now they want the same direct line at the arena gate. CTO Richard Rauser coded the pass system to scale so Fan3 can survive a Beyoncé world tour without melting.

Fan3 says it is “building a new music ecosystem that rewards artists and fans equally.” Avalanche gives that mission the throughput it needs. Fandom becomes ownership, ticketing becomes loyalty, concerts become on-chain memories. That is fan engagement reimagined - again, by Fan3 on Avalanche.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<