Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) rallied 2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the Swedish company reiterated its full-year 2025 guidance along with long-term growth targets and approved a stock repurchase program of up to $2.5 billion.

The supplier of automotive safety systems, such as airbags and seatbelts, stated at the Capital Markets Day event held at the Artipelag Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, that its board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.5 billion, effective July 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2029.

The company reiterated its full-year 2025 guidance, which includes organic sales growth of approximately 2% and an adjusted operating margin of around 10% to 10.5%. The company had said in April that it expects around $1.2 billion in operating cash flow in 2025.

The firm also reiterated its long-term and medium-term growth targets.

As part of its long-term targets, Autoliv aims to grow sales organically by an average of 4% to 6% per year over a 10-plus-year period.

As its medium-term target, the company expects a 12% adjusted operating margin.

However, this will depend on the continued execution of various initiatives, including automation, together with the assumption of a stable global light vehicle production of at least 85 million units, and successful compensation for tariff-related headwinds, the company said.

For the three months through the end of March, Autoliv reported a 1.4% year-on-year drop in net sales to $2.58 billion while adjusted and diluted earnings per share rose 37% to $2.15.

“After the slow end to 2024, OEM sourcing of safety products for future car models picked up in the first quarter, despite the geopolitical uncertainty,” CEO Mikael Bratt had said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Autoliv jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

ALV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:00 a.m. ET on June 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

ALV stock is up by over 11% this year and down by over 15% over the past 12 months.

