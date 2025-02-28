Autodesk Announces Q4 Beat, 9% Job Cuts: Stock Volatile After-Hours But Retail Sentiment Flips To ‘Bullish’

The company said once the sales and marketing optimization is complete, it expects to deliver best-in-industry GAAP operating margins.

Autodesk Announces Q4 Beat, 9% Job Cuts: Stock Volatile After-Hours But Retail Sentiment Flips To ‘Bullish’
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) stock saw volatility in Thursday’s after-hours session after the design software provider reported better-than-expected fiscal year 2025 fourth-quarter results and issued above-consensus guidance. The company also announced optimization initiatives that included job cuts to reallocate resources to critical areas.

The San Francisco, California-based company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings (EPS) of $2.29, exceeding the year-ago quarter’s $2.09 and the Finchat-compiled consensus estimate of $2.14.

Revenue rose 12% year over year (YoY) to $1.639 billion, just ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. 

The top and bottom-line results also exceeded the guidance issued in late November.

Design revenue climbed 12% to $1.36 billion, or roughly 83% of the total revenue, and “make revenue” jumped 28% to $176 million. 

The non-GAAP operating margin expanded YoY to 37% from 36%. During the quarter, the company generated operating cash flow of $692 million and free cash flow of $678 million.

Among the other operational metrics, the company noted that subscription plan revenue climbed 14% to $1.52 billion and net revenue retention rate within the range of 100% to 110% on a constant currency basis.

While deferred revenue fell 3% to $4.13 billion, unbilled revenue climbed $966 million to $2.81 billion, and remaining performance obligations (RPO) rose 14% to $6.94 billion.

Autodesk expects first-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.14-$2.17 and revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.61 billion. Analysts, on average, estimate $2.07 and $1.597 billion, respectively.

It guided fiscal year 2026 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $9.34-$9.67 and revenue in the range of $6.895 billion to $6.965 billion, exceeding the consensus estimates of $8.32 and $6.894 billion, respectively.

The annual billings are expected to be between $7.06 billion and $7.21 billion. 

The company also announced a worldwide restructuring program that included the elimination of about 9% of its workforce or about 1,350 employees, other exit costs and facility reductions. It expects to incur total pre-tax restructuring charges of about $135 million to $150 million.

CEO Andrew Anagnost said that as the company focuses on the “convergence of design and make in the cloud,” it has decided to reallocate internal resources toward the critical areas. 

“We expect consistent growth momentum and disciplined execution, reinforced by persistent share repurchases, to deliver sustainable shareholder value over many years,” he added.

Once the sales and marketing optimization is complete, the company expects to deliver best-in-industry GAAP operating margins.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment toward Autodesk stock improved to ‘bullish’ (64/100) from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago, with the message volume continuing to remain at an ‘extremely high’ level.

adsk-sentiment.png ADSK sentiment and message volume February 27, as of 9:41 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said the stock could push toward the $350 level following the earnings.

Autodesk stock rose sharply in the after-hours session, immediately following the earnings release. However, it gave back the gains and swung between gains and losses in a tight range before ending the session up 1.15% at $285.60.

The stock has moved in a 52-week range of $195.32 to $326.62 and it has lost about 4.5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia Gains Aftermarket As Analysts Hike Targets After Blowout Q4 On Surging Demand: Retail Ramps Up Long Bets

Nvidia Gains Aftermarket As Analysts Hike Targets After Blowout Q4 On Surging Demand: Retail Ramps Up Long Bets

Altimmune Retail Buzz Heats Up On MASH Progress, FDA Nod For New Trials: Stock Jumps After Q4 Print

Altimmune Retail Buzz Heats Up On MASH Progress, FDA Nod For New Trials: Stock Jumps After Q4 Print

Rocket Companies Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Rocket Companies Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

EOG Resources Stock Falls As Q4 Revenue Falls Short Of Expectations, Retail Remains Skeptical

EOG Resources Stock Falls As Q4 Revenue Falls Short Of Expectations, Retail Remains Skeptical

Novavax Lands Wall Street 'Buy' Rating After Q4 Results, Retail Bulls Eye More Upside On Sanofi Partnership

Novavax Lands Wall Street 'Buy' Rating After Q4 Results, Retail Bulls Eye More Upside On Sanofi Partnership

Recent Stories

Nvidia Gains Aftermarket As Analysts Hike Targets After Blowout Q4 On Surging Demand: Retail Ramps Up Long Bets

Nvidia Gains Aftermarket As Analysts Hike Targets After Blowout Q4 On Surging Demand: Retail Ramps Up Long Bets

Altimmune Retail Buzz Heats Up On MASH Progress, FDA Nod For New Trials: Stock Jumps After Q4 Print

Altimmune Retail Buzz Heats Up On MASH Progress, FDA Nod For New Trials: Stock Jumps After Q4 Print

Rocket Companies Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Rocket Companies Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara likely to debut in March 2025 Check expected price features and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara likely to debut in March 2025 | Check expected price, features and more

Aap Kaise Ho REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Ramesh Pisharody's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Aap Kaise Ho REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Ramesh Pisharody's film worth your time? Read on

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon