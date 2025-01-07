Aurora Innovation Stock Post Biggest One-Day Gain In Over 3 Years On Nvidia Self-Driving Tech Partnership: Retail Mood In Top Gear

Aurora Innovation provides an SAE L4 self-driving system called Aurora Driver, designed to operate in multiple vehicle types.

Aurora Innovation Stock Post Biggest One-Day Gain In Over 3 Years On Nvidia Self-Driving Tech Partnership: Retail Mood In Top Gear
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 9:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 9:03 PM IST

Aurora Innovation, Inc. ($AUR) shares climbed sharply early Tuesday as traders reacted to the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company’s announcement regarding a long-term partnership with Nvidia Corp. ($NVDA) and Contential for deploying driverless trucks at scale.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the Computer Electronics Show (CES) being held in Las Vegas.

Aurora Innovation provides an SAE L4 self-driving system called Aurora Driver, designed to operate in multiple vehicle types. 

The company is in the final stages of validating  Aurora Driver for driverless operations on public roads. It plans to launch its driverless trucking service in Texas in April 2025.

The three-way agreement allows Nvidia’s Thor system-on-chip (SoC) and DriveOS to be integrated into its Aurora Driver. 

Automotive supplier Continental and Aurora Innovation plan to manufacture self-driving hardware at scale in 2027, with a production sample of DRIVE Thor coming in the first half of 2025. 

The companies said DRIVE Thor, built on Nvidia Blackwell architecture, will accelerate inference tasks critical for autonomous vehicles to understand and navigate the world around them.

Chris Urmson, CEO and co-founder at Aurora Innovation said, “NVIDIA is the market leader in accelerated computing, and they’ll strengthen our ecosystem of partners and our ability to deliver safe and reliable driverless trucks to our customers at scale.”

Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA, said, ‘’The combination of NVIDIA’s automotive-grade DRIVE Thor platform with Aurora’s advanced self-driving trucking technology and Continental’s manufacturing and integration expertise is set to help drive the future of autonomous trucking, helping make roads safer while driving up operational efficiency.”

aur-sentiment.png AUR sentiment and message volume January 7, 2025, as of 10:17 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward Aurora Innovation improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (96/100), highest in over a year, from ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Some retail watchers of the stock on Stocktwits are positioning for more gains.

Another hinted at a short squeeze. Yahoo Finance data show that 6.39% of the float is shorted.

a

Aurora Innovation stock was last seen up 38% at $8.81, on more than four times the average volume. This marked the biggest one-day gain since mid-November 2021.

In 2024, the shares gained 44%. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

US Steel Stock Jumps After Lawsuit Over Biden’s Nippon Steel Deal Block: Retail Torn Between Business Confidence, National Security

US Steel Stock Jumps After Lawsuit Over Biden’s Nippon Steel Deal Block: Retail Torn Between Business Confidence, National Security

Retail Impressed With AMD’s CES 2025 Announcements, Expects ‘Strong Rebound’ For Stock In 2025 On Dell Partnership

Retail Impressed With AMD’s CES 2025 Announcements, Expects ‘Strong Rebound’ For Stock In 2025 On Dell Partnership

Annovis Bio Stock Among Retail's Top Draws After FDA Nod For Final Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Study Protocol

Annovis Bio Stock Among Retail's Top Draws After FDA Nod For Final Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Study Protocol

Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

Recent Stories

OnePlus 13 launched: 6 things you should know before buying it gcw

OnePlus 13 launched: 6 things you should know before buying it

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

US Steel Stock Jumps After Lawsuit Over Biden’s Nippon Steel Deal Block: Retail Torn Between Business Confidence, National Security

US Steel Stock Jumps After Lawsuit Over Biden’s Nippon Steel Deal Block: Retail Torn Between Business Confidence, National Security

OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13R launched in India check whats new features price and more gcw

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India | Check what's new, features, price and more

Retail Impressed With AMD’s CES 2025 Announcements, Expects ‘Strong Rebound’ For Stock In 2025 On Dell Partnership

Retail Impressed With AMD’s CES 2025 Announcements, Expects ‘Strong Rebound’ For Stock In 2025 On Dell Partnership

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon