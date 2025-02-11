Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

Retail will be watching for updates on the semiconductor tech firm’s declining operating costs, new clients and funding strategy for the coming quarter.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Atomera Inc. (ATOM) shares climbed 1.5% in morning trade on Tuesday ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, scheduled to be announced after market close.

Analysts expect the semiconductor technology firm to report a loss of $0.14 per share with no revenue for the quarter.

While profitability isn’t anticipated, investors will closely watch Atomera’s cash position and funding plans. 

The company ended last quarter with $17 million in cash and no debt, having burned $13 million over the past year. 

Operating costs have been declining, but any plans to increase spending could raise questions about future fundraising. 

Atomera is required to maintain a cash balance covering at least 12 months of expenses, making further use of its at-the-market (ATM) offering likely, though with reduced dilution.

The stock has seen heightened volatility this year. In January, it hit a two-year high of $17.55 before plunging nearly 27% in its worst single-day decline. 

Atomera's stock is down 26% year-to-date.

Screenshot 2025-02-11 083547.png Atomera Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.11 as of 8:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Atomera soured to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago as chatter dipped to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels.

Investors on the platform are hoping CEO Scott Bibaud will provide meaningful updates rather than broad statements.

Atomera does not manufacture chips but develops and licenses its proprietary Mears Silicon Technology (MST) to semiconductor manufacturers. 

The company is working with STMicroelectronics (STM) to integrate MST into its next-generation smart power products. 

STMicro signed a commercial license agreement in April 2023 – the company’s first customer –  allowing it to install MST technology in its facilities and distribute MST-enabled products to customers.

