AstraZeneca said on Friday that the full results from the two trials will be shared with regulatory authorities and presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

AstraZeneca (AZN) said on Friday that it received positive results from two late-stage trials for its triple-combination therapy Breztri Aerosphere in patients with uncontrolled asthma.

Breztri Aerosphere is already approved for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adults in more than 80 countries worldwide.

The two late-stage trials were studying the therapy's effect on uncontrolled asthma, and the drug's use demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in lung function compared with dual-combination inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting beta2-agonist (ICS/LABA) medicines, the company said.

Asthma is a respiratory disease characterized by inflammation and muscle tightening in the airway, making breathing difficult. As many as 262 million people worldwide are affected by the disease.

AstraZeneca said on Friday that the full results from the two trials will be shared with regulatory authorities and presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

In the first quarter of 2025, Breztri brought in $300 million in revenue for AstraZeneca, accounting for 2% of the company's total medicine revenue.

For full-year 2025, AstraZeneca now expects total revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage and core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit percentage.

The company aims to make $80 billion in total revenue by 2030.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AstraZeneca stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.

AZN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:00 a.m. ET on May 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



AZN stock has gained over 7% this year but declined by nearly 7% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<