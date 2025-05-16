Apple Inc.(AAPL) has launched CarPlay Ultra, its latest in-vehicle software upgrade, now available on newly released Aston Martin models in the U.S. and Canada.

This enhanced version expands on the original CarPlay by providing a more integrated driving experience that connects iPhones directly with the car’s built-in technology.

CarPlay Ultra offers integration with a vehicle’s digital displays, including the instrument panel, providing real-time updates through a streamlined interface.

“iPhone users love CarPlay, and it has transformed how people connect with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers, we are reimagining the in-car experience, making it even more unified and consistent,” said Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers.

Users can monitor metrics like speed, fuel levels, navigation, media, and safety features all in one place. Automakers including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are also preparing to implement the system in upcoming models.

CarPlay Ultra lifts up the standard infotainment setup by bringing interactive features to all driver-oriented screens.

It offers customizable displays for instruments like the speedometer and tachometer, while enabling direct access to iPhone apps such as Maps, Messages, and Music through the car’s interface.

“This next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, while deeply integrating with the car’s systems and showcasing the unique look and feel of each automaker,” added Borchers.

The platform works with both touch controls and physical buttons, with Siri continuing to play a key role in user interaction.

The service will expand globally within a year, the company said.

Existing owners with compatible infotainment systems will be able to upgrade through dealer-installed software updates in the coming weeks. CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or newer running iOS 18.5 or later.

Apple’s stock came under immense pressure after President Donald Trump announced tariffs in early April. To make matters worse, the company, in its second-quarter earnings call, had confirmed a $900 million hit to the bottomline due to tariffs imposed on China.

However, the stock received a reprieve after a 90-day tariff suspension deal between the U.S. and China was clinched over last weekend.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on Apple stock turned from 'extremely bullish' to 'bullish'

AAPL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:00 p.m. ET on May 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Apple stock has shed 15.3% in 2025 but gained 11.7% in the past 12 months.

