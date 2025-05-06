Astar’s April: Ethereum Bridge and Tokenomics Overhaul

Astar Network (ASTR) hit its stride this April with major initiatives that stretch across Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT), and its own Soneium chain.

First up: ASTR is now live on Ethereum, bridging liquidity and composability to top DeFi protocols. As a result, you can find ASTR on Uniswap (UNI) and integrate with the broader EVM ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Astar introduced the Fast Finality Layer in collaboration with AltLayer and EigenLayer (EIGEN), letting ASTR secure a modular L2 environment called Soneium. Put simply, ASTR isn’t just for dApps on Astar anymore - it’s also staked to secure higher throughput solutions.

On top of that, Yoki Legacy launched for culture and IP experiences, fueling additional usage for ASTR via in-game minting and perks.

In governance news, the Astar Finance Committee (AFC) debuted. Instead of passively sitting on treasury assets, Astar will actively deploy them to generate revenue and reinvest in the ecosystem. That means more potential buybacks and a stable foundation.

Then there’s the tokenomics shift: dApp Staking inflation gets trimmed from 25% to 10%, aiming to curb oversupply and strengthen ASTR’s fundamentals. Less inflation, more focus on longevity.

Startale, the main dev powerhouse behind Astar, also began purchasing ASTR from the open market using sequencer revenue.

Finally, on-chain governance soared this month with multiple referenda passed, from staking parameters to finance committee approvals. This heightened community engagement signals the network’s drift toward genuine decentralization.

All told, April’s developments show a network aligning tech progress with economic discipline. ASTR’s forging new alliances, bridging multiple ecosystems, and working to ensure that token value isn’t diluted by run-of-the-mill inflation.

If momentum holds, Astar might be shaping up as a top-tier contender in the Polkadot and broader multichain universe.

