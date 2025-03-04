AST SpaceMobile Stock Falls Premarket Despite Reporting Narrower Q4 Loss: Retail Mood Worsens

The company said it is laser-focused on building and deploying satellites and expanding its commercial agreements in 2025.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Falls Premarket Despite Reporting Narrower Q4 Loss: Retail Mood Worsens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) shares declined in Tuesday’s premarket trading after the satellite communications-equipment company announced a narrower quarterly loss and sounded upbeat regarding the current fiscal year.

The Midland, Texas-based company reported a $0.18 per share loss for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024, narrower than the year-ago loss of $0.35. 

The company reported a modest revenue of $1.92 million compared to nil revenue last year.

Total adjusted operating expenses declined to $40.8 million from $45.3 million in the third quarter. 

AST SpaceMobile ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $567.5 million.

Abel Avellan, founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, said, “2024 was a milestone year for AST SpaceMobile, and we enter 2025 even better positioned.”

He noted that the company advanced its customer ecosystem, formalized definitive commercial agreements, and expanded its U.S. government capabilities while completing a structured financing agreement with minimal dilution to existing shareholders.

“We are laser-focused on building and deploying satellites and expanding our commercial agreements during 2025, moving toward commercial-scale revenues,” he added.

The company recently announced a commercial agreement with U.K.'s Vodafone that will run through 2034. The agreement provides for establishing framework to offer SpaceMobile service in its 20+ countries across Europe and Africa.

AST SpaceMobile went public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company merger in April 2021.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward AST SpaceMobile stock has deteriorated to ‘bearish’ (40/100) from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume remained ‘normal.’

asts-sentiment.png ASTS sentiment and message volume March 4, as of 8:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bearish user said the stock could retest the $24 level but sees a support at the $20 mark if the market sell-off stops. 

Another user thinks that despite its reasonably strong cash position, the company may have to raise more cash as it operates in a capital-intensive industry.

In premarket trading, AST SpaceMobile stock fell 4.76% to $24.40. It has gained over 21% year-to-date

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Paysafe Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Disappointing Q4 Earnings, 2025 Guidance: Retail Stays Bearish

Paysafe Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Disappointing Q4 Earnings, 2025 Guidance: Retail Stays Bearish

Box Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print Due After Tuesday’s Closing Bell: Retail Sentiment Soars

Box Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print Due After Tuesday’s Closing Bell: Retail Sentiment Soars

Ethereum Hits Over One-Year Low As Trump’s Tariff War Roils Crypto Markets – Retail Feeling Skittish

Ethereum Hits Over One-Year Low As Trump’s Tariff War Roils Crypto Markets – Retail Feeling Skittish

GitLab Stock Slides Premarket As Lackluster Guidance Overshadows Q4 Beat: Retail’s Divided

GitLab Stock Slides Premarket As Lackluster Guidance Overshadows Q4 Beat: Retail’s Divided

Okta Stock Surges Pre-Market As Q4 Earnings Impress Wall Street, Triggers Wave Of Price Target Hikes – Retail Sentiment Flips Bullish

Okta Stock Surges Pre-Market As Q4 Earnings Impress Wall Street, Triggers Wave Of Price Target Hikes – Retail Sentiment Flips Bullish

Recent Stories

Paysafe Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Disappointing Q4 Earnings, 2025 Guidance: Retail Stays Bearish

Paysafe Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Disappointing Q4 Earnings, 2025 Guidance: Retail Stays Bearish

Box Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print Due After Tuesday’s Closing Bell: Retail Sentiment Soars

Box Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print Due After Tuesday’s Closing Bell: Retail Sentiment Soars

Kerala: KSRTC salary crisis nears end, Minister Ganesh Kumar assures payment on 1st of every month dmn

Kerala: KSRTC salary crisis nears end, Minister Ganesh Kumar assures payment on 1st of every month

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Gill joins Tendulkar and Kohli by signing MRF bat deal ahead of semifinal

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Gill joins Tendulkar and Kohli by signing MRF bat deal ahead of semifinal

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside! MEG

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside!

Recent Videos

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon
World Pulse | Patriot Missiles, Abrams Tanks, and HIMARS: US Military Aid to Ukraine Since 2022

World Pulse | Patriot Missiles, Abrams Tanks, and HIMARS: US Military Aid to Ukraine Since 2022

Video Icon
After White House Clash with Zelenskyy, Trump HALTS All Military Aid to Ukraine

After White House Clash with Zelenskyy, Trump HALTS All Military Aid to Ukraine

Video Icon