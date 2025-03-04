AST SpaceMobile Stock Falls Premarket Despite Reporting Narrower Q4 Loss: Retail Mood Worsens

The company said it is laser-focused on building and deploying satellites and expanding its commercial agreements in 2025.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) shares declined in Tuesday’s premarket trading after the satellite communications-equipment company announced a narrower quarterly loss and sounded upbeat regarding the current fiscal year.

The Midland, Texas-based company reported a $0.18 per share loss for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024, narrower than the year-ago loss of $0.35.

The company reported a modest revenue of $1.92 million compared to nil revenue last year.

Total adjusted operating expenses declined to $40.8 million from $45.3 million in the third quarter.

AST SpaceMobile ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $567.5 million.

Abel Avellan, founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, said, “2024 was a milestone year for AST SpaceMobile, and we enter 2025 even better positioned.”

He noted that the company advanced its customer ecosystem, formalized definitive commercial agreements, and expanded its U.S. government capabilities while completing a structured financing agreement with minimal dilution to existing shareholders.

“We are laser-focused on building and deploying satellites and expanding our commercial agreements during 2025, moving toward commercial-scale revenues,” he added.

The company recently announced a commercial agreement with U.K.'s Vodafone that will run through 2034. The agreement provides for establishing framework to offer SpaceMobile service in its 20+ countries across Europe and Africa.

AST SpaceMobile went public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company merger in April 2021.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward AST SpaceMobile stock has deteriorated to ‘bearish’ (40/100) from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume remained ‘normal.’

ASTS sentiment and message volume March 4, as of 8:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bearish user said the stock could retest the $24 level but sees a support at the $20 mark if the market sell-off stops.

Another user thinks that despite its reasonably strong cash position, the company may have to raise more cash as it operates in a capital-intensive industry.

In premarket trading, AST SpaceMobile stock fell 4.76% to $24.40. It has gained over 21% year-to-date

