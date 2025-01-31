AST SpaceMobile Stock Attracts Brisk Retail Activity On FCC Testing Authorization: ‘Best Growth Stock Of 2025’

Chief Commercial Officer Chris Ivory said the company is accelerating its path to commercial activity, starting with the testing service with the off-the-shelf cellular handset on AT&T and Verizon networks.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) stock was trending on Stocktwits early Friday after the space-based cellular broadband network company announced regulatory clearance for testing its service in the U.S.

In a statement released late Thursday, the Midland, Texas-based company said the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted it Special Temporary Authority (STA), authorizing testing service in the U.S.

The company said this approval enables its first five BlueBird satellites to provide voice, data, and video services via AT&T, Inc. (T) and Verizon, Inc.’s (VZ) low-band spectrum, requiring no special software or device updates.

Vikram Raval, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs of AST SpaceMobile, said, “The FCC USA regulatory approvals represent a pivotal moment for AST SpaceMobile as we advance toward delivering seamless space-based cellular broadband connectivity.”

AST SpaceMobile looks to install five gateways in the U.S.

Chief Commercial Officer Chris Ivory said the company is accelerating its path to commercial activity, starting with the testing service with the off-the-shelf cellular handset on AT&T and Verizon networks.

AST SpaceMobile's Block 1 BlueBird satellites in orbit aim to support non-continuous cellular broadband service across the U.S. and in select global markets. The next-generation Block 2 Bluebirds are capable of delivering up to 10 times the bandwidth capacity of those in orbit, enabling peak data transmission speeds of up to 120 Mbps and supporting voice, full data, and video applications.

The stock has a wide following on Stocktwits. An ongoing Stocktwits poll found that a majority of watchers expect at least a $19 stock price following a recent debt offering.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AST SpaceMobile stock toned down to ‘bullish’ (66/100) from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago and message volume also dropped and yet remained at ‘high’ levels.

ASTS sentiment and message volume January 31, as of 2:23 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A retail watcher said AST SpaceMobile is the "best growth stock of 2025," as they looked ahead to production acceleration, launch and global adoption.

Another talked about accumulating the stock at the open as they expect it to break above the $30 in the near term.

AST SpaceMoibile stock ended Thursday’s session up 2.77% at $18.21, taking the year-to-date gains to about 14%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos