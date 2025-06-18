AST SpaceMobile partnered with Vodafone Idea to expand mobile connectivity in remote Indian regions via satellite.

AST SpaceMobile Inc.(ASTS) shares traded over 3% higher on Wednesday after the company joined forces with Vodafone Idea (VI) to bring space-based mobile broadband to remote parts of India.

The partnership aims to deliver direct-to-device satellite connectivity, targeting areas where traditional mobile infrastructure is hard to deploy.

This move aligns with India's push for universal mobile access under the Digital India initiative.

The combination brings together Vi’s extensive ground-based network and AST SpaceMobile’s advanced satellite technology, which enables direct connections to standard smartphones without the need for special apps or equipment.

The initiative is expected to enhance access to connectivity in areas with limited connectivity through the SpaceMobile Satellite System, a space-powered platform designed to provide mobile voice, video, and data services.

With more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers, India has made significant strides in rolling out 4G and advancing 5G networks. Still, some regions remain inaccessible due to their challenging geography.

AST SpaceMobile will handle the design, production, and operation of the satellite network, while Vi will focus on integrating the system into its terrestrial infrastructure and managing spectrum usage and regulatory access in India.

Together, the partners aim to develop a range of services tailored for various sectors, including consumer communications, business applications, and IoT connectivity.

AST SpaceMobile is developing a space-based cellular broadband network that works with regular mobile phones, aiming to close global connectivity gaps for both commercial and government users.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AST SpaceMobile changed to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day, with the message volume remaining high.

ASTS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:15 a.m. ET on Jun.18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

AST SpaceMobile stock has doubled year-to-date and has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

