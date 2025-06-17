Asian Paints gained post Reliance’s stake sale, but an analyst sees limited upside in the near term.
Asian Paints shares rose 1% on Tuesday after a Reliance Industries-owned subsidiary, Siddhant Commercials, sold 85 lakh shares in an open market block deal.
At the time of writing, Asian Paints shares were trading at ₹2,266.70.
Exchange data showed that ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired the shares at a trade price of ₹2,207 apiece, valuing the transaction at ₹1,875.9 crore.
According to SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain, the stock has delivered 38% returns over the last five years but is down 23.21% over the past year.
https://stocktwits.com/Financewithpalak/message/618119952
At the time of analysis, Jain noted the company's market capitalization stood at ₹2.13 trillion.
She shared key statistics, including a 52-week high of ₹3,394.9, a 52-week low of ₹2,124.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, and a beta of 0.83.
Jain outlined important technical levels, identifying supports at ₹2,150, ₹2,100, and ₹2,050, and resistance zones at ₹2,300, ₹2,350, and ₹2,400.
She said buyers may consider entering around the ₹2,150–₹2,100 support area, while sellers may look to book profits if the stock approaches the ₹2,300–₹2,350 resistance range.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Asian Paints was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.
The stock has declined 1.7% so far in 2025.
