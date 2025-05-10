Asian Paints missed Q4 estimates across revenue, profit, and margins, prompting SEBI RA SharesNServices to call it a "totally bad set of numbers."

Asian Paints delivered a weak fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings report, missing expectations on every major front, according to SharesNServices, which called it a “totally bad set of numbers” even as crude oil prices remained supportive.

The company posted a 45% year-over-year drop in net profit to ₹700.8 crore—well below the ₹1,037.8 crore consensus estimate.

Revenue fell 4.6% to ₹8,329.6 crore, versus expectations of ₹8,527.5 crore, while EBITDA dropped 15% to ₹1,407 crore.

At the time of writing, shares of Asian Paints were trading at ₹2,305, up 0.1% for the day.

Margins also compressed to 17.2% from 19.4% a year ago, missing the 17.9% forecast.

Volume growth also sharply decelerated to 1.8%, compared with 10% a year earlier and the Street’s estimate of 4%.

The results included a one-time cost of ₹183 crore, further dragging profitability.

From a technical perspective, SharesNServices highlighted trendline support in the ₹2,160–2,240 zone, with ₹2,100 cited as a critical level.

Any close below ₹2,100 could trigger more selling, the firm warned.

Upside momentum, it noted, would require a close above ₹2,480–2,520. Until then, the stock is likely to remain range-bound between ₹2,160 and ₹2,520.

On Stocktwits, sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares of Asian Paints have declined 0.2% so far in 2025.

