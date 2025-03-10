Asana’s Retail Traders Remain On Wait-And-Watch Mode Ahead Of Q4 Results

Asana’s guidance issued in early December projected a bottom-line loss of $0.01-$0.02 per share and revenue of $187.5 million to $188.50 million.

Asana’s Retail Traders Remain On Wait-And-Watch Mode Ahead Of Q4 Results
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Enterprise work management platform Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is scheduled to announce its quarterly results after the market closes on Monday.

Wall Street’s consensus estimates call for an adjusted loss per share of $0.01 and revenue of $188.13 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The top-line estimate suggests year-over-year (YoY) growth of nearly 10%, aligned with third quarter’s growth.

Asana’s guidance issued in early December projected a bottom-line loss of $0.01-$0.02 per share and revenue of $187.5 million to $188.50 million. The company also expected positive free cash flow for the fourth quarter. 

In the third quarter, the number of core customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis rose 11% YoY to 23,609. Revenue from these customers climbed 11%. The number of customers spending $100,000 or more was up 18% to 683. Net dollar retention rate was 96%.

Asana stock received a ratings upgrade to ‘Overweight’ in early January from Piper Sandler, with the firm predicting that the company’s stabilization, cost discipline and artificial intelligence (AI) studio product cycle will likely spark a recovery, 

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Asana stock improved to ‘neutral’ (49/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The message volume also perked to ‘high’ levels.

asan-sentiment.png ASAN sentiment and message volume March 10, as of 1:51 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher positioned for a post-earnings rally, calling the company one of the “easiest earning play money printers.” 

Pointing to the strong net dollar retention rate, they said this would ensure earnings and revenue beat even if the company doesn’t acquire new customers.

Another user expressed concerns about insider selling.

Asana’s stock ended Friday’s session up 2.64% to $18.25 and gained an incremental 1.59% in the after hours. However, the stock is down about 10% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oracle’s Q3 Earnings On Tap As Stock Struggles to Break Out Of Recent Rut: Retail Remains Bearish

Oracle’s Q3 Earnings On Tap As Stock Struggles to Break Out Of Recent Rut: Retail Remains Bearish

Wendy's Stock Rises On Plans for New Restaurants, Long-Term Financial Targets: Retail's Upbeat

Wendy's Stock Rises On Plans for New Restaurants, Long-Term Financial Targets: Retail's Upbeat

ReShape Lifesciences, Allarity, Exact Sciences, CVS, AbbVie: 5 Health Care Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

ReShape Lifesciences, Allarity, Exact Sciences, CVS, AbbVie: 5 Health Care Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

Navitas, Astera Labs, Broadcom, Rigetti, Marvell: Top 5 Chip Stocks With Highest Retail Buzz Last Week

Navitas, Astera Labs, Broadcom, Rigetti, Marvell: Top 5 Chip Stocks With Highest Retail Buzz Last Week

Netflix Stock Dip Attracts Buyers On Stocktwits, But Many Still See More Pain Ahead

Netflix Stock Dip Attracts Buyers On Stocktwits, But Many Still See More Pain Ahead

Recent Stories

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37 Tathagat Avatar Tulsi iwh

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing? ATG

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing?

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH)

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe vkp

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone? gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone?

Recent Videos

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

Video Icon
Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon