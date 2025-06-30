The stock climbed to a record high of $158.71 on Friday before trimming some of the gains and closing at a record of $157.75.

Nvidia (NVDA) has rebounded strongly from its post-tariff lows, and the recent surge has provided an ideal opportunity for insiders to cash out.

A Financial Times report stated that insiders have sold more than $1 billion worth of Nvidia stock over the past 12 months, with $500 million in sales occurring in June.

Nvidia stock climbed to a record high of $158.71 on Friday before trimming some of the gains and closing at a record of $157.75.

Disclosures by Nvidia last week showed that co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang sold 100,000 Nvidia shares, potentially netting him $14.4 million. This marked Huang’s first transaction following the adoption of a new 10b5-1 plan in March and his first stock sale since September 2024.

Ben Silverman, vice-president of research at VerityData, said, “When the stock [dropped] in the first quarter, he did not sell, [which was] was really smart,” according to the FT report.

“[Huang] waited for the stock to return to levels that he felt more comfortable selling at.”

VerityData opined that Huang’s stock sale may have been triggered by the stock moving above $150.

The new plan adopted by Huang allows him to sell 6 million Nvidia shares by the end of the year.

The FT report also highlighted stock sales by other top Nvidia investors, including Mark Stevens, a board member and one of the earliest investors.

Jay Puri, executive vice president of worldwide field operations, who is typically deputized for Huang on trips to meet Chinese officials, and two other board members, namely Tench Coxe and Brooke Seawell, have also disposed of shares.

The former sold $143 million worth of shares on June 9, and Seawell around $48 million this year.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll, which asked users, “Which company will have the largest market cap at the end of 2025?” showed that 71% expected Nvidia to hold the honor.

Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) were mentioned by 71%, 12%, 8% and 9% of the respondents, respectively.

Nvidia stock has gained about 18% so far this year. The company is currently the world's top-valued corporation, with a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion.

