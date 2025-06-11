The patent is for a smart mailbox system that enhances features such as temperature control, hazardous material detection, and drone-enabled autonomous delivery.

Shares of automated delivery company Arrive AI (ARAI) were on their way to double in value on Tuesday after bagging a new U.S. patent that enhances its intelligent mailbox system, known as Arrive Points.

The patent, focused on integrated temperature management, allows the smart mailboxes to both heat and cool items as needed, adding to the platform's suite of features that cater to both autonomous and traditional delivery methods.

With this newly granted patent, Arrive AI now holds eight U.S. patents, while six more remain pending.

The latest addition secures a broad set of capabilities, including heating and cooling systems, hazardous material detection, facial and pet recognition, and disinfection through ultraviolet and ozone-based methods.

"This element of our service delivery will be key for the healthcare industry for items like tissue samples and pharmaceuticals, while also being a great convenience for other consumers," said Arrive CEO Dan O'Toole.

Other features covered include battery swap stations, environmental monitoring, package tracking, and smart identification technology tailored for both humans and animals.

Beyond managing item temperatures, Arrive's platform supports drone-assisted drop-offs, theft deterrent features, and smart tracking systems.

O’Toole, the founder of the concept, initially submitted his smart mailbox patent application in 2014, just days ahead of tech giant Amazon and weeks ahead of other major competitors. The first patent was officially granted in 2017.

The company also maintains a global footprint with 58 patents pending in 22 countries. Its ALM (Autonomous Logistics Management) system is supported by multiple trademark filings.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Arrive AI changed to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

A Stocktwits user said the shares are undervalued.

Since its listing on Nasdaq this May, Arrive AI stock has lost over 15%.

