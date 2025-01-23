Arm Holdings Stock Pulls Back After Best Day In A Year: Retail Confidence Unshaken Amid Musk’s Stargate Concerns

Arm Holdings' jumped by over 15.9% during the previous session — the most significant single-day jump over the last year.

Arm Holdings Stock Pulls Back After Best Day In A Year: Retail Confidence Unshaken Amid Musk’s Stargate Concerns
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 11:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

Arm Holdings Plc. (ARM) shares dropped over 8% on Thursday, pulling back from their best session in over a year. 

Stocktwits data also shows that message volume on the ticker increased nearly 560% on Wednesday after the announcement. 

Despite the decline, retail sentiment stayed ‘extremely bullish’ amid questions about funding for a $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure project expected to benefit the British chipmaker.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk raised doubts about the financial backing for the ambitious project, which involves contributions from Arm, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) in building data center infrastructure.

Screenshot 2025-01-23 114219.png Arm Holdings Plc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.23 as of 11:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the SpaceX and Tesla CEO stated that OpenAI, Oracle (ORCL), and SoftBank (SFTBY) “don’t actually have the money” to back up their pledge. 

"SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority," Musk added.

The project, championed by U.S. President Donald Trump as the largest AI infrastructure initiative in history, aims to fund data centers nationwide.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman replied directly to Musk, saying that while he genuinely respects his "accomplishments” and thinks he is the “most inspiring entrepreneur of our time," Musk's claim about Softbank's liquidity was "wrong, as you surely know." 

Many investors on Stocktwits announced that they were using the dip to buy more shares and attributed the price drop to profit-taking after the stock jumped by over 15.9% during the previous session—the most significant single-day jump over the last year, according to Koyfin.

The Stargate project is expected to invest $500 billion over four years to bolster the U.S.’s AI infrastructure and outpace global competitors in AI development. 

The project’s first $100 billion will fund the construction of new data centers, with technology contributions from companies like Arm, Nvidia, and Microsoft.

ARM’s stock has more than doubled in value over the past year, with gains of 33% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: FirstEnergy Stock Slips After Wolfe Downgrade, But Retail Remains Optimistic

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Arista Stock Falls Even As Analysts Highlight $6B Opportunity From Stargate: Retail’s Doubling Down

Arista Stock Falls Even As Analysts Highlight $6B Opportunity From Stargate: Retail’s Doubling Down

Here’s What Donald Trump Said About Oil Prices, Interest Rates At Davos: ‘I’m Also Going To Ask Saudi Arabia And OPEC To…’

Here’s What Donald Trump Said About Oil Prices, Interest Rates At Davos: ‘I’m Also Going To Ask Saudi Arabia And OPEC To…’

Discover Financial Stock Hits Fresh All-Time High After Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Retail’s Elated

Discover Financial Stock Hits Fresh All-Time High After Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Retail’s Elated

Reddit Faces Retail Backlash As Subreddits Revolt Against Musk’s Controversial Gesture With X Link Ban, Stock Climbs

Reddit Faces Retail Backlash As Subreddits Revolt Against Musk’s Controversial Gesture With X Link Ban, Stock Climbs

WeTouch Technology Stock Surges As It Enters South Korean Market With Local Strategic Partner: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

WeTouch Technology Stock Surges As It Enters South Korean Market With Local Strategic Partner: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

Recent Stories

Arista Stock Falls Even As Analysts Highlight $6B Opportunity From Stargate: Retail’s Doubling Down

Arista Stock Falls Even As Analysts Highlight $6B Opportunity From Stargate: Retail’s Doubling Down

Here’s What Donald Trump Said About Oil Prices, Interest Rates At Davos: ‘I’m Also Going To Ask Saudi Arabia And OPEC To…’

Here’s What Donald Trump Said About Oil Prices, Interest Rates At Davos: ‘I’m Also Going To Ask Saudi Arabia And OPEC To…’

Discover Financial Stock Hits Fresh All-Time High After Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Retail’s Elated

Discover Financial Stock Hits Fresh All-Time High After Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Retail’s Elated

Reddit Faces Retail Backlash As Subreddits Revolt Against Musk’s Controversial Gesture With X Link Ban, Stock Climbs

Reddit Faces Retail Backlash As Subreddits Revolt Against Musk’s Controversial Gesture With X Link Ban, Stock Climbs

Ambuja to Birla: Top 6 cement stocks to buy for maximum returns NTI

Ambuja to Birla: Top 6 cement stocks to buy for maximum returns

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon