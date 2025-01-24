Arista Stock Falls Even As Analysts Highlight $6B Opportunity From Stargate: Retail’s Doubling Down

Piper Sandler estimates Stargate could add $6 billion to Arista’s addressable market over the next five years, translating to roughly $1.25 billion annually.

Arista Stock Falls Even As Analysts Highlight $6B Opportunity From Stargate: Retail’s Doubling Down
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 12:28 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 12:28 AM IST

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) shares dropped by nearly 1% during mid-day trade on Thursday despite optimism from Piper Sandler, which highlighted the company as a key beneficiary of the Stargate AI project.

Despite the modest decline in the stock price, retail investors remain confident. 

Piper Sandler believes Arista is likely to benefit significantly due to its strong connections with major tech players like Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Apple, and OpenAI, as well as its advanced Ethernet switching technology, as per a report on TheFly.

Switching accounts for more than half of global networking spending, and Arista holds a commanding 30% share of the high-end data center switching market, according to the research note.

The brokerage estimates Stargate could add $6 billion to Arista’s addressable market over the next five years, translating to roughly $1.25 billion annually.

Screenshot 2025-01-23 132013.png Arista Networks Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.23 as of 1:20 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around Arista Networks’ on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago as message volumes remained at ‘extremely high’ levels. 

Some retail investors expressed caution, suggesting it might be wise to take profits ahead of a potential pullback before the stock resumes its upward trajectory. 

Others expressed unwavering confidence, stating they plan to add to their holdings on any dip.

Arista’s stock has nearly doubled in value over the last year and shown gains of over 16% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Arm Holdings Stock Pulls Back After Best Day In A Year: Retail Confidence Unshaken Amid Musk’s Stargate Concerns

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Here’s What Donald Trump Said About Oil Prices, Interest Rates At Davos: ‘I’m Also Going To Ask Saudi Arabia And OPEC To…’

Here’s What Donald Trump Said About Oil Prices, Interest Rates At Davos: ‘I’m Also Going To Ask Saudi Arabia And OPEC To…’

Arm Holdings Stock Pulls Back After Best Day In A Year: Retail Confidence Unshaken Amid Musk’s Stargate Concerns

Arm Holdings Stock Pulls Back After Best Day In A Year: Retail Confidence Unshaken Amid Musk’s Stargate Concerns

Discover Financial Stock Hits Fresh All-Time High After Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Retail’s Elated

Discover Financial Stock Hits Fresh All-Time High After Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Retail’s Elated

Reddit Faces Retail Backlash As Subreddits Revolt Against Musk’s Controversial Gesture With X Link Ban, Stock Climbs

Reddit Faces Retail Backlash As Subreddits Revolt Against Musk’s Controversial Gesture With X Link Ban, Stock Climbs

WeTouch Technology Stock Surges As It Enters South Korean Market With Local Strategic Partner: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

WeTouch Technology Stock Surges As It Enters South Korean Market With Local Strategic Partner: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

Recent Stories

Here’s What Donald Trump Said About Oil Prices, Interest Rates At Davos: ‘I’m Also Going To Ask Saudi Arabia And OPEC To…’

Here’s What Donald Trump Said About Oil Prices, Interest Rates At Davos: ‘I’m Also Going To Ask Saudi Arabia And OPEC To…’

Arm Holdings Stock Pulls Back After Best Day In A Year: Retail Confidence Unshaken Amid Musk’s Stargate Concerns

Arm Holdings Stock Pulls Back After Best Day In A Year: Retail Confidence Unshaken Amid Musk’s Stargate Concerns

Discover Financial Stock Hits Fresh All-Time High After Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Retail’s Elated

Discover Financial Stock Hits Fresh All-Time High After Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Retail’s Elated

Reddit Faces Retail Backlash As Subreddits Revolt Against Musk’s Controversial Gesture With X Link Ban, Stock Climbs

Reddit Faces Retail Backlash As Subreddits Revolt Against Musk’s Controversial Gesture With X Link Ban, Stock Climbs

Ambuja to Birla: Top 6 cement stocks to buy for maximum returns NTI

Ambuja to Birla: Top 6 cement stocks to buy for maximum returns

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon