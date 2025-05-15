Arbitrum (ARB) just released their roadmap for scaling, and it’s quite ambitious.

They’re not just after the usual suspects of speed and gas fees - they’re addressing the whole enchilada with three primary objectives: vastly improved performance, shared network platforms, and real decentralization.

What’s cool is they are not letting any one of those (performance, decentralization, and integration) off the hook. You can’t say, ‘I’m going to do that,’ and we’re good - they have to all do their thing.

When it comes to performance, they’re thinking big - as in 100 times bigger. This would allow dApps to accommodate much larger amounts of activity without getting bogged down. They are also working on getting their various chains to play nice with one another.

Think of switching between Arbitrum One and Nova as fluently as switching tabs in your browser. They are even promising cross-chain transfers in less than three seconds - a huge development from the clunky bridges we wrestle with today.

It’s at the decentralization part where things start to get interesting. But instead of taking the easy way out and allowing only the behemoths of the space to call the shots, Arbitrum’s leaving the door open for smaller players.

They want developers to be able to spin up their own L3s, and custom chains - but they’re taking care to avoid it all turning into a messy free-for-all.

There are also a bit of murmurs around zero-knowledge proofs and new bridging tech, but they are holding that hand close to their chest at the moment.

Bottom line? Arbitrum is planning ahead here. They are not looking for quick wins, but to have something that actually lasts. Stay tuned for more details to come as they begin rolling this stuff out.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<