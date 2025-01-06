Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Arbe Robotics has teamed up with Nvidia to launch its latest AI-powered ultra-high-definition radar.

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) skyrocketed in morning trade on Monday ahead of the company’s scheduled unveil at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

Arbe Robotics' share price climbed nearly 60% at the time of writing, surging to a 95-week high.

CES is an annual tech event where some of the world’s biggest companies show off their latest products.

Arbe Robotics, headquartered in Israel, is scheduled to show off its latest ultra-high-definition radar aimed at improving vehicle safety and autonomy.

Arbe has developed its new radar technology in collaboration with AI bellwether Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). Describing the role of AI, Arbe said it used this technology to process an “exceptionally dense, high-resolution point cloud.”

“Arbe's Perception Radar supports tens of thousands of detections per frame, powered by a massive MIMO array of 48 receiving and 48 transmitting channels,” the company said.

The company added that this allows it to provide long-range detection capabilities in ultra-high-resolution. This, it says, allows its technology to work in all weather and lighting conditions with minimal false alarms.

“Arbe's perception radar offers unique capabilities, such as detecting small obstacles such as a tire on the road or other lost cargos, and managing urban complexities with a high dynamic range, all designed for ADAS and autonomy scenarios,” the company added further.

Reacting to the news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits shot up rapidly, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (96/100) territory from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Chatter among users also surged to ‘extremely high’ (96/100) from ‘normal’ a day ago.

Users expressed optimism about the Arbe stock price.

Arbe's share price hovered around $4.20 in the morning trade on Monday. It has risen nearly 73% over the past six months, and over 98% over the past year.

