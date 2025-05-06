GUI INU launched in December 2023 and quickly turned into a cultural lightning rod for Aptos.

Sure, it’s meme-driven, but the community behind GUI has real weight - over 25K Aptos wallets got a piece of the token, more than 15% of supply went straight to the ecosystem, and partnership after partnership has kept the hype rolling.

Those who own GUI Gang NFTs sport some of the best-known profile pics on Aptos, doubling as a pass to in-person events and future art showcases. It’s not just fluff. They’ve baked actual utility into the mix, linking up with Echelon Market for DeFi farming, enlisting Wapal for NFT auctions, and integrating with Trust Wallet for easy access.

That’s real traction. The project’s also branched out across ecosystems, bridging collaborations to Solana and providing grants for dev teams building on Aptos.

Lately, they unveiled the GUI Bot, a Telegram-based tool for instant swaps and on-chain trading. This service is more than a gimmick; it showcases how a meme token can sprout legitimate dApps that benefit the entire network.

GUI calls itself the “OG meme token” of Aptos for a reason. It’s not here to be a quick pump-and-dump - it’s targeting community building, cross-chain outreach, and real-world impact.

In a blockchain space often short on authenticity, GUI’s approach says, “We’re all about people, not just code.” Aptos could use more of that. Keep an eye on GUI INU as it turns comedic branding into a genuine engine of ecosystem growth.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<