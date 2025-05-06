April brought plenty of action for eCash (XEC) enthusiasts. The big headline? The Electronic Cash Conference (ECC) 2025 is set for Barcelona, welcoming the community to Spain for a deeper look at how eCash is evolving.

Meanwhile, dev teams have been busy with node upgrades: Bitcoin ABC 0.31.1 and 0.31.2. The latter significantly improved coinstatsindex performance, but the real note is that everyone should upgrade before May 15.

Miss that date, risk falling behind the main network.

Cashtab Wallet also got some love, integrating better FIRMA redemption and refining the ecash-wallet library. UI tweaks keep popping up, ironing out user friction. On the network front, staked XEC soared to a new all-time high of 270 billion, with 87 nodes and 65 peers.

If you needed a sign that eCash staking remains popular, that’s it.

The dev blog highlighted how Satoshi’s original hints about Bitcoin’s design subtly foreshadow eCash’s approach to pre-consensus. With Avalanche (AVAX) integration, performance improvements, and a growing list of active node operators, eCash aims to position itself as more nimble than older Bitcoin (BTC) forks.

So that’s April in a nutshell: node releases, staking peaks, community events, and a constant push for performance. If you’re an eCash user or node operator, keep your software current and watch the community spaces for ECC 2025 announcements.