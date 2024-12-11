Apple Stock Hits Fresh Record Highs After Tech Giant Brings New AI Features To iPhones: Retail Cautious Amid Overbought Levels

Apple’s latest OS iterations introduce new features such as Image Playground, Genmoji, Visual Intelligence with Camera Control, and ChatGPT integration into Writing Tools.

Apple, Inc. ($AAPL) shares rose to a fresh record on Wednesday after the tech giant released the newest iterations of it operating systems across its hardware products, which would bring new “Apple Intelligence” features to these devices.

The company released iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, introducing a new set of Apple Intelligence features that will elevate user experience with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, respectively. The new features add to the first set of capabilities the company had already introduced.

Among the new features are the Image Playground, which helps users to express themselves visually, Genmoji, which helps create the perfect emoji for any situation, and Writing Tools enhancements.

Apple said users with an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro can now instantly learn more about their surroundings with visual intelligence with Camera Control.

ChatGPT Integration into Writing Tools, along with Siri, facilitates tapping into the former’s expertise without having to switch between apps.

Apple Intelligence also begins language expansion with localized English support for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K.

The company said additional languages, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese, will roll out throughout the year, with an initial set arriving in a software update in April.

Apple Intelligence is now available as a free software update, and can be accessed in most regions around the world on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad with A17 Pro or M1 chip, and Mac with M1 chip or later.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a late-November note that Apple’s AI rollout kickstarts a new era for Cupertino as developers build hundreds of AI-driven apps on top of the building blocks of Apple Intelligence.

“Apple could sell north of 240 million iPhone units in FY25 as this AI-driven upgrade cycle takes hold and this will be the highest iPhone unit sales year in Apple's history,” the analyst said.

Apple stock could also be getting a boost from an Information report that said the company is working on a new AI server chip with Broadcom, Inc. ($AVGO). Broadcom is reportedly helping with the chip’s networking technology, which is crucial for AI processing.

AAPL sentiment and message volume December 11, 2024, as of 10:48 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Apple was ‘bullish’ (56/100), with message volume staying ‘high.’

A user said Apple is way over-priced and the stock was in bubble territory.

Another, however, felt the stock is still cheap when weighed against the potential.

At last check, Apple stock was up 0.85% at $249.88. The stock has gained over 29% this year.

Apple is now the world’s largest corporation, boasting $3.78 trillion in market capitalization.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos