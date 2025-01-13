Apple Stock Dips As Global Market Share Shrinks Due To Intensifying Competition From Chinese Rivals: Retail Sentiment Bullish

Apple’s iPhone sales fell 2% while global smartphone shipments grew 4% in 2024. The lack of Apple Intelligence’s availability at launch was partly responsible for this, according to Counterpoint Research analyst Tarun Pathak.

Apple Stock Dips As Global Market Share Shrinks Due To Intensifying Competition From Chinese Rivals: Retail Sentiment Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 8:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 8:33 PM IST

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell in morning trade on Monday as the Cupertino-based tech giant witnessed a decline in its global market share due to intensifying competition from Chinese rivals.

Apple’s share price was down more than 2% at the time of writing, extending declines over the past month to more than 7%.

According to a report by research firm Counterpoint, Apple’s global market share in the smartphone industry fell from 19% to 18% in 2024.

Apple’s iPhone sales fell 2% year-on-year globally, even as the wider smartphone industry saw a 4% growth in shipments. Chinese smartphone makers saw a staggering 12% growth, in sharp contrast to Apple’s decline.

"Apple's iPhone 16 series was met with a mixed response, partly due to a lack of availability of Apple Intelligence at launch," said Counterpoint research director Tarun Pathak.

Another factor playing on Apple investors’ minds on Monday morning is a class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone maker “overcharged” in App Store fees. 

The lawsuit states that Apple indulged in anticompetitive behavior by forcing users to download apps only through the App Store while charging developers a 30% cut.

The lawsuit seeks $1.9 billion in damages. Apple has called the lawsuit “meritless.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits entered the ‘bullish’ (55/100) territory from ‘bearish’ (38/100) a day ago. Message volume also increased but remained in the ‘low’ (43/100) zone.

AAPL retail sentiment AAPL sentiment and message volume January 13, 2025, as of 9:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user has a $350 price target for the Apple stock.

Another user thinks a bounceback will happen “soon.”

Apple’s stock price has fallen over 1.6% in the past six months, but its one-year performance is relatively better, with gains of 25.50%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Kinder Morgan Stock Rises On $640M Deal To Buy Natural Gas Processing System In North Dakota: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

Kinder Morgan Stock Rises On $640M Deal To Buy Natural Gas Processing System In North Dakota: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Barrick Gold Stock Dips On Mali Gold Seizure Amid Revenue Dispute: Retail Divided

Barrick Gold Stock Dips On Mali Gold Seizure Amid Revenue Dispute: Retail Divided

Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings Preview: Investors Eye NII Figure, Analysts Sound Optimism Ahead Of Quarterly Report

Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings Preview: Investors Eye NII Figure, Analysts Sound Optimism Ahead Of Quarterly Report

Recent Stories

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Kinder Morgan Stock Rises On $640M Deal To Buy Natural Gas Processing System In North Dakota: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

Kinder Morgan Stock Rises On $640M Deal To Buy Natural Gas Processing System In North Dakota: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

football Marcus Rashford transfer: West Ham to Barcelona, 6 potential destinations for Man United star hrd

Marcus Rashford transfer: West Ham to Barcelona, 6 potential destinations for Man United star

PHOTOS Gauahar Khan's expensive duplex house in Mumbai: Inside Look RBA

PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan's expensive duplex house in Mumbai: Inside Look

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon