Analyst warns that a break below ₹6,625–₹6,544 can trigger further downside.

Apollo Hospitals shares gained nearly 2% on Monday, driven by strong performance in its March quarter earnings (Q4 FY25).

However, SEBI-registered analyst Harika Enjamuri cautions that while its consolidated results reflect a solid growth trajectory backed by operational efficiency and digital health investments, near-term margin volatility may persist in a competitive landscape.

She added that on the technical charts, Apollo Hospitals is showing a neutral to slightly bearish bias in the near term, based on daily and weekly charts.

On the daily chart, the stock is currently trading at ₹6,880.80, slightly below its 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of ₹6,982.78, 70-day EMA (₹6,672.05), and 100-day EMA (₹6,728.96), indicating weakening short-term momentum.

Enjamuri highlighted that the price has recently faced rejection from the strong resistance zone near ₹7,125–₹7,200 and is heading towards the ₹6,544–₹6,625 support band, with Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 46.53 showing mild bearish momentum.

On the weekly chart, the stock has formed a bearish candle, rejecting the ₹7,125 resistance again. The RSI is at 52.3, suggesting a loss of bullish strength without being oversold.

She pegs the 100-week EMA at ₹6,222.68 as a crucial medium-term support if the current support breaks.

Volume is also slightly elevated on the recent red candles, indicating distribution.

Enjamuri believes that if the price closes below the ₹6,625–₹6,544 support zone in the coming days, it may test ₹6,313 and even ₹6,003.

On the upside, only a strong breakout and close above ₹7,125 with volume will revive bullish momentum.

Enjamuri advises traders to be cautious for long positions, while short-term traders may watch for breakdown or bounce confirmation from the support zones.

For Q4FY25, revenue rose 13.1% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,592 crore. Operating profit came in at ₹770 crore, with margins holding at 14%, a notable expansion from 13% a year ago.

Net profit rose to ₹414 crore compared to ₹258 crore (YoY).

Enjamuri noted that while Apollo’s profitability is improving steadily with better operating leverage and cost control, tax rates and depreciation have moderated (YoY), further supporting bottom-line growth.

Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment has remained ‘neutral’ for a week amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Apollo Hospitals sentiment and message volume on June 2 as of 11:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Apollo Hospital shares have fallen 4% year-to-date (YTD).

