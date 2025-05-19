APL Apollo Tubes is nearing its all-time high of ₹1,800, supported by strong technical momentum across timeframes, according to the analyst. The stock shows bullish continuation with key support seen at ₹1,750.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd shares are approaching their all-time high of ₹1,800 on the back of positive technical indicator momentum, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.

According to Pande, the stock maintains its price near ₹1,785 thanks to strength across various timeframes.

At the time of writing, APL Apollo Tubes shares were trading at ₹1,788.70, up ₹12.8 or 0.72% for the day.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the monthly chart is nearing the 67 mark, which shows continued buying interest.

His analysis shows that the daily chart signals strong support at ₹1,750, which enhances the near-term bullish perspective.

Pande suggested traders initiate a stop loss at ₹1,680 while keeping a bullish view as long as this price level remains intact.

APL Apollo leads India in structural steel tube manufacturing through its 11 production facilities, which create over 2.6 million tonnes of steel every year.

The company offers products for infrastructure development, automotive manufacturing, and construction applications while focusing on sustainable and innovative solutions.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

APLAPOLLO sentiment and message volume as of May 16, 11.45 am IST. Source: Stocktwits.

The stock has risen nearly 13% so far in 2025.

