OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains the market leader in scale, user base, and revenue.

Amazon.com-backed (AMZN) AI startup Anthropic has achieved a $3 billion revenue run-rate milestone, according to reports from Reuters and CNBC, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The figure marks a significant jump from a nearly $1 billion run rate in December 2024 and a $2 billion run rate at the end of March this year.

Run-rate or annualized revenue estimates the revenue a company is projected to generate in a year based on monthly or quarterly collections.

Anthropic's reported financial performance indicates that AI models are finally generating substantial revenue and that customers are receptive to a range of large language models (LLMs) beyond ChatGPT.

Anthropic offers free and paid versions of its consumer-facing Claude chatbot, but most of its revenue comes from licensing its AI models to enterprises.

Anthropics uses Amazon Web Services' servers to host its operations, and its services are also integrated into the cloud company's offerings for its customers.

After the viral success of ChatGPT, which launched in November 2022, a host of well-funded AI startups are catching up.

Besides Anthropic, Mistral AI in Europe and Baidu's Ernie and Alibaba's Qwen models in China are growing rapidly, according to company statements.

According to user and revenue figures shared by the respective companies and third-party trackers, ChatGPT remains the leader.

OpenAI has projected that it will end 2025 with more than $12 billion in total revenue, up from $3.7 billion last year, according to Reuters.

Earlier this year, Anthropic reportedly closed a $3.5 billion funding round, which valued the four-year-old firm upwards of $60 billion. Amazon invested approximately $8 billion in the company last year.

In contrast, OpenAI is currently valued at $300 billion.

