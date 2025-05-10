Ankr (ANKR) has just delivered another developer superpower: you can now utilize Swagger UI to control the power of Ankr’s Web3 API Platform as your own domain.

In real terms, this would be skipping manual dashboard clicks and jumping straight into code-friendly automation.

Swagger, which is based on the OpenAPI spec, is best known for transforming complex API endpoints into interactive playgrounds. You can experiment with calling it, see what the parameters are, and generate a docstring on the fly. For dev teams managing a handful of services, it’s like finding a cheat sheet that’s perpetually refreshed.

With Ankr’s new Swagger interface, you can now easily control your API usage through code.

Want to generate new JWT tokens or view your meter? Done in seconds. Billing and payments? Automate them straight away - without rooting around for invoices or awkward partial account data. It’s all at your fingertips.

Need to add threshold alerts on your usages or to configure 2FA for your team? Swagger’s got you covered. No more guesswork. Just scriptable, live control over everything from usage stats to security policies.

It's easy enough to get started: Create an API key, navigate over the to Swagger UI tab, and let your session be authorized by a plain old Bearer token. From there, it’s all point, click, type, you get the picture.

Look forward to fewer headaches, more transparency, and a more friendlier path toward automating your entire Web3 workflow.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<